It’s never too late to learn something new, and the Holland Community Center is offering Lifelong Learning Classes throughout May.
From history to art to medicine, there’s plenty to learn. Here’s a breakdown of classes coming up.
To register a class, visit hollandcenter.org and click on Lifelong Learning.
Baseball at the Gila River Internment Camp: Spotlight Series — 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, May 1
Historian and author Bill Staples, Jr. joins us to mark the beginning of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and the conclusion of the “Spotlight” series for spring. Staples’ 2006 proposal to name Nozomi Park in Chandler was selected to honor Japanese Americans interned in Arizona during WWII and the role baseball played to create a sense of normalcy behind barbed wire. “Nozomi” is the Japanese word for “hope.”
Drawing Made Easy — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays in May
Whether a beginner or just want to improve existing drawing skills, these four Tuesday morning workshops are the proven, easy way to learn new techniques and the tricks of the pros. Instructor Larry Charles will demonstrate how to do shading, perspective, faces, proportions and scale the right way every time. Each class session features instructor demonstrations and individual mentoring. Participants can expect to take home at least two finished drawings from every class. All art supplies are included in the workshop fee, which is $200. Classes are May 2, 9, 16 and 23.
Fall Prevention Awareness — 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3
The number one cause of Level I Traumas in an ER is injuries resulting from a fall, and these injuries can be very serious, possibly resulting in death. The Holland Center’s Fall Prevention Awareness program is a one hour class introducing and discussing the causes of falls, the results of falls and methods of the prevention of falls. Join this informative safety class – for the sake of your health.
Stop the Bleed — 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 3
Presented by a trauma services paramedic, this class is all about bleeding control for massive hemorrhage. It is a national initiative from the American College of Surgeons to help all members of the community be able to help each other in case of a bleeding emergency. Topics covered will include a short powerpoint presentation and lots of hands on skills practice.
Glass Wave Sculpture — 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9
Do you love the ocean? How about bringing it into your home? Come and make a restful piece of art depicting a wave that swells but never crashes. Using Frit (ground glass) of various sizes, a picture of a wave will emerge to grace your wall. Pieces will be taken to the kiln and fired and the finished piece will be returned to participants the next week.
The Wild West: Cowboys | Jim Lecture Series — 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16
Nothing distinguishes the American West more than the cowboy. In truth, the real cowboy was little more than a working hand who managed cattle on the massive free-range of the Great Plains before the invention of barbed wire. They thrived in a place and time where there was limited law and order and where survival often depended upon his personal skills. These characters became the heroes and villains of sensationalized news stories, countless novels and Hollywood, creating an image that has become globally synonymous with the caricature of America. This lecture will explore fact and fiction while examining the life and times of the American cowboy.
Open Studio with Larry Charles — 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 23
Each month, the Holland Center offers an afternoon Open Studio in its art room. Art instructor Larry Charles will be on hand to provide helpful advice about art materials and techniques as guests work on a project of their own choice. Participants are free to create with oil paint, acrylics, colored pencils, watercolor, gouache or drawing pencils and can ask for helpful tips or color combinations while the Open Studio instructor is on site.
Adjusting to Change in Purpose as we Age — 10 to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24
Everyone has stories worth sharing, and this new women's group is the perfect opportunity. Humans use stories to make sense of the world and to share that understanding with others. This session is open to anyone who has wanted to come in the past, but couldn’t. It is also open to anyone who would like to retake the class as a refresher.
The mission of the Holland Center is to drive community enrichment through arts, education, and community service programs for all generations. It is a 100% privately funded community center in the North Valley, serving North Scottsdale, North Phoenix, Carefree and Cave Creek. For more information, visit hollandcenter.org.
