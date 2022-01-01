Holland Center Happenings in January
A nonprofit that receives 100 percent of its funding through generous donors, The Holland Center in Scottsdale, announces its Lifelong Learning programming in January. From introductory to advanced artwork to adventures within and beyond our community, there’s something for everyone to discover.
Here is a highlight of a few of the center’s upcoming classes, but more can be found on the programming website:
January 6: Gelli Prints Basic Class
Have you ever created collage papers? They are wonderfully useful for cardmaking, journaling, bookmaking, Washi tape (a multi-purpose type of masking tape you can use in your journals, artworks, cards and more), or any art projects. Learn how to make gorgeous and quick collage papers using a soft Gelli plate. This is an introductory class for learning how to make Gelli prints. Please bring an apron to class or wear “art clothes.”
Details: 1pm; $50 for class and $10 for materials
January 8: Coldwater Cave Adventure
Did you realize that one of the greatest treasures in the heart of the heartland is hiding right under our feet? Coldwater Cave, Iowa’s longest and most spectacular cave, is located beneath the gently rolling hills of farm country. Ron and other students mapped several miles, finding an underwater fall that was 25 feet tall. Join in on the Zoom adventure.
Details: 1pm; $10
January 22: Vision Board Class
As we begin a new year, we all want it to be happy and satisfying. Visualization is one of the most popular and effective mind workouts that you can do. This class will help you to capture your vision of the future by constructing a vision board.
Details: 10am; $35
January 27: Introduction to Pastel
Pastel is a bold, colorful, and exciting form of artistic output and expression. It is executed with fragile, finger-sized sticks. These drawing crayons, called pastels, are made of powdered pigments. A variety of colors can be achieved, and they are spectacular to look at.
Details: 10am; $50
To register, visit www.hollandcenter.org and click on Lifelong Learning.
