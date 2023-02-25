Join the Desert Foothills Land Trust and take a trip back in history to explore the cave for which Cave Creek is named, a unique and exclusive sight.
So much history lives within this cave’s walls, which tell the story of the people who once dwelled and sheltered here – pictographs, petroglyphs and the names of Cavalry soldiers are still visible as attestation.
Desert Foothills Land Trust protects this significant property with a conservation easement. The cave is on private property and not open to the public, so this guided hike is an exclusive opportunity to see this incredible historic landmark. The donor of the conservation easement graciously allowed for Desert Foothills Land Trust to lead no more than six hikes per year with a maximum of 20 people per hike.
All the visits are open to the public on a first come, first serve basis, and spots fill up quickly.
“Please understand, our cave tours are wildly popular and due to the limited availability we have to offer these hikes, they are full within a matter of minutes,” said Vicki Preston, Desert Foothills Land Trust executive director. “We ask those who have recently attended a cave tour to please refrain from immediately visiting again to give others the opportunity to join.”
The tour will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 26. It starts at the Desert Foothills Land Trust office, where participants must take a 10-minute carpool drive to the property.
Participants should be prepared to traverse uneven terrain without an established trail for about 1 mile total. While there is little to no elevation gain on the tour, there may be tripping hazards. Closed-toed shoes, long pants and sun protection are highly recommended.
To find more information or register for the Cave of Cave Creek guided tour, visit dflt.org/hikes-and-events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.