With the Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open and the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show all taking place this month, millions of people will be visiting the Valley. While there is no shortage of event-related activities, this area has so much more to offer than the inside of your hotel and whatever chain restaurant is nearby.
“Scottsdale will offer so much excitement and opportunity for visitors, no matter where they’re staying in the Valley,” said Stephanie Pressler, director of community and government affairs for the City of Scottsdale.
“With all our events, nightlife and attractions, the city naturally brings crowds who are looking to have a great time. ESPN will once again broadcast from Scottsdale, and we hope visiting fans partake in the Historic Old Town Scottsdale Main Street Tailgate, as well as explore the area’s hidden gems, including our shops, galleries and restaurants.”
Just outside of Scottsdale are Cave Creek and Carefree, small, quirky Western towns that are nothing like what you see in downtown Phoenix.
“The experience you find in Carefree is truly personalized, and that is because 98% of our businesses are locally owned and operated. So, these are people that live here, love it here and want you to have a great time here,” said Erica Shumaker, communications director for the Town of Carefree.
“Carefree is special because it offers that reprise from the hustle and bustle of nearby Phoenix, so you really can have it all. Go and have a great time at Waste Management, but when you’re ready to relax and really enjoy an elegant, beautiful, quiet desert experience – come to Carefree.
For those who are visiting, make the most of your trip by checking out these local gems. For locals, these are great spots to avoid the crowds and support some of the smaller businesses in the area.
Fourtillfour Café – Cars and Coffee
Fourtillfour Café is a unique shop that was founded with the goal of bringing new life to old objects, restoring adventure into vintage machines and bringing people together through the ritual of coffee. The name “Fourtillfour” is actually a tribute to the 356 Porsche, which was a passion project of owner Nico Samaras.
The Scottsdale coffee shop is open seven days a week, serving up coffees from its Arizona-based small batch roastery and light bites. The coffee alone is well worth stopping in for, but a whole new element is added on weekends.
Each weekend, FourtillFour hosts small car shows right along the streets of the café. The shows are broken up into six categories that are featured on different days. The monthly schedule is as follows: Porsches on the first Saturday, motorcycles on the first Sunday, fast cars on the second Saturday, aircooled Volkswagens on the second Sunday, shakedown (vintage European and Japanese domestic market) on the third Saturday and adventure machines on the last Saturday. The shows take place during Fourtillfour’s open hours, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., but 7:30 to 11 a.m. is usually the best timeframe to view the vehicles.
7105 E. 1st Ave., Scottsdale
602-888-3583
Local Jonny’s Tavern & Café
This family-owned eatery in Cave Creek is one of local’s favorite brunch spots around. Local Jonny’s serves brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (with some speciality breakfast items only served until 11 a.m.) seven days a week. Menu items range from the classic biscuits and gravy to buttermilk pancakes to burgers, covering just about everything in between. Local Jonny’s also serves dinner from 2:30 to 9 p.m.
Besides the food, Local Jonny’s has a full coffee menu and a full bar, so customers can get whichever morning medicine they need for the day. The specialty cocktail menu includes a Bloody Mary, a variety of mimosas, spiked prickly pear lemonade, a blueberry rosemary smash and iced Irish coffee.
Part of what makes Local Jonny’s so loved is its quirky, easy-going atmosphere. With bar seating, booths and an outdoor patio, everyone can find their comfy spot. Dogs are also welcome on the patio.
6033 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek
480-488-7473
localjonnys.com
Native Art Market
The Native Art Market is 100% indigenous-owned and operated, and is actually the first and only indigenous-owned shop in Old Town Scottsdale. The store is open seven days a week and features over 300 native small businesses. In addition to unique shopping items, the Native Art Market has weekly workshops and events where guests can explore Native dance, learn about tribal customs and listen to stories told by indigenous people in Arizona.
“We strive to provide authentic, indigenous, handmade jewelry at competitive prices while providing a safe cultural space to meet, interact and support Native American communities,” the market’s mission statement reads.
7215 E. Main St., Scottsdale
707-733-6443
thenativeartmarket.com
Olivia’s Beauty Bar
This one is for the ladies who accompanied their partner to the Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open or Arabian Horse Show and are in need of a break. Olivia’s Beauty Bar is a unique boutique in Carefree that offers a one-stop shop for serenity.
Travel can be hard on the body, bad for the skin and can leave you without your go-to remedies. Whether you want a facial to clear and brighten things up or are in need of a root touch up, Olivia’s Beauty Bar can help. It offers a wide range of skin care, waxing, makeup, lashes, hair care, reiki and spiritual cleansing.
Appointments are required but can be scheduled anywhere from four hours to 180 days ahead of time.
7211 E. Ho Road, Suite 24, Carefree
480-745-5382
lashesskinbody.com
Musical Instrument Museum
The Musical Instrument Museum is consistently rated Phoenix’s No. 1 attraction and among the top museums in the country. Visitors don’t have to be a music-lover to appreciate this museum, as it uses its vast collection of instruments to reflect the rich diversity and history of cultures around the world and throughout history. The museum has a collection of more than 8,000 instruments from more than 200 countries and also hosts concerts, classes and special exhibits. Currently, the Musical Instrument Museum has a special exhibit featuring legendary musical instruments ranging from ancient Japanese flutes to Jimi Hendrix’s Black Widow electric guitar.
4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix
480-478-6000
mim.org
Carefree Spirits Distillery
Carefree Spirits Distillery is Arizona’s only woman-owned, family-operated distillery offering premium craft bourbons and vodkas. The distillery doesn’t compromise or take shortcuts when it comes to quality, making small batches and even sourcing its corn from the family’s fields in Kansas.
Stop by the distillery’s tasting room to sample its award-winning Chakra Vodka (free of sugars, gluten and artificial additives) and Carefree Bourbon. While there, guests can enjoy live music every Thursday evening and on occasional weekends while they sip their spirits. The tasting room also offers a seasonal food menu with light bites.
6201 E. Cave Creek Road, Suite C, Cave Creek
480-466-7427
carefree-spirits.com
Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse
This is the place to go if you’re looking for dinner, drinks and entertainment. Buffalo Chip Saloon and Steakhouse has been open for over 70 years and is a local treasure in the town of Cave Creek.
Just like an old, authentic saloon, Buffalo Chip has barbecue, multiple bars, live music, dancing and lessons and bull riding – not mechanical bulls one might find at a bar, but actual, live bull riding. Out-of-town visitors will not be disappointed with this wild ride of a restaurant. Bull riding takes place every Wednesday and Friday starting at 6 p.m. and free country line dancing lessons are available every Tuesday and Sunday.
6823 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek
480-488-9118
buffalochipsaloon.com
McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park
For those who have kids traveling with them, or are just a railway enthusiast, ride the Paradise and Pacific Railroad along a one-mile track at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park. The railroad was built as an exact 5/12 (five inches equals one foot) reproduction of a Colorado narrow-gauge railroad and features three steam locomotives, two diesel engines, a turntable and trestles. The park also offers carousel rides, museum exhibits, playgrounds and the Snackstop Caboose.
7301 E. Indian Bend Road, Scottsdale
480-312-2312
therailroadpark.com
Sel
You may have seen chef Branden Levine on the Food Network show “Beat Bobby Flay” in March 2016, but Levine’s bigger accomplishment is Sel Restaurant, a modern American fine dining experience in Old Town Scottsdale. Opened in February 2016, Sel has a concept food connoiseurs will appreciate, with attention to detail and process. Four-course prix fixe dinner menus that change weekly are the essence of the restaurant, accompanied by an extensive collection of wine, craft beers and cocktails.
7044 E. Main St., Scottsdale
480-949-6296
selrestaurant.com
Coach House
Coach House, Scottsdale's oldest tavern, has been owned by the same family since opening in 1959. While most known for their tradition of decking out the entire interior and exterior of the watering hole in lights, wrapping paper and tinsel for the holidays, Coach House serves customers 365 days/year. Offering low-price drinks, an open patio and casual, relaxed vibe, this quirky old tavern is a must-see.
