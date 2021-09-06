From watercolors and fused glass to Founding Fathers, family and friends CPR, and a Virtual Art Bus, there is a class for just about everyone at The Holland Center this month.
Sept. 7, 14, 21, and 28: Learn to do Realistic Watercolors
This four-session watercolor workshop is designed for beginners and those current watercolorists who want to achieve more realistic techniques. Local artist Larry Charles teaches five techniques for capturing landscapes in fleeting sunlight, quick sketch plein air pictures, lifelike characters, watercolor postcards, and landscape perspectives. Workshop attendees should bring their own watercolor supplies, based on a list of recommendations from the instructor, which will be sent upon registration. Cost: $200.
Sept. 11: Fused Glass Picture Frames
Design and create a 4x6 picture frame to match a particular picture or based on a theme such as the ocean or sky. Or create something completely unique from the imagination, including a different use for the design — like a small mirror. The instructor will fire them in her kiln and bring them back to the Holland Center for participants to pick up. Cost: $50.
Sept. 14: Founding Fathers You Never Heard Of…
We think we know who the Founding Fathers were because we have heard their names over and over. They made significant intellectual contributions to the Constitution when our country was being founded. However, there are men and women who are not as well-known but perhaps just as important at the time as those that are household names. Join Jim Sherbert, who will be continuing his lecture series on American history with this fascinating topic. This class will be in-person and on Zoom. Cost: $10.
Sept. 15: Friends and Family CPR
This class is for people who want to learn this life-saving skill, but do not need a CPR course completion card or certification to meet a job requirement. This course is for community groups, new parents, grandparents, babysitters and others interested in learning how to save a life. This is a classroom-based course that will be taught by an AHA Instructor in order to share the lifesaving skills of CPR with others. There is no charge, but donations are cheerfully accepted.
Sept. 23: Virtual Art Bus — Phoenix Airport Museum
The Phoenix Airport Museum at Sky Harbor has become one of the largest public art programs in the country. The museum includes an art collection of 900 works, more than 40 exhibit spaces in six buildings, and is sponsored by the City of Phoenix Aviation Department — with a mission to showcase Arizona’s unique artistic and cultural heritage. The virtual tour leader, Tamsin Wolff, has a few surprise follow up activities. Wolff is a professionally trained career museum educator and local artist. This Zoom class will also provide insights into what defines a museum: the collection, conservation, research, and exhibition of historical, scientific, artistic or cultural objects for education, study, and enjoyment. Cost: $20.
The Holland Center is located at 34250 N. 60th St, Bldg. B, in Scottsdale. To register for classes, visit www.hollandcenter.org and click on click on “Lifelong Learning.”
For additional information, call 480.488.1090.
