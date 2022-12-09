In partnership with A New Leaf Foster Care Services, one local family is on a mission to bring the magic of Christmas to youth in the foster care system, and are asking the community to contribute with donations.
The Crawford family is hosting a private event in Scottsdale this December for youths in the foster care system called the Holly Jolly Christmas Experience. The children will enter an immersive winter wonderland – complete with a visit from Santa, gifts from his workshop, a special holiday meal and hot cocoa bar, as well as holiday crafts and more.
“There are thousands of youths in the foster care system and there is an urgent need for the generosity of people this holiday season," said Josh Crawford, event organizer and New Leaf donor. “Please join my family in supporting this amazing cause and providing these children with a Christmas celebration they may not otherwise experience.”
A New Leaf is accepting donations or business sponsorships which will go towards toys, crafts, snacks, drinks, decorations and games. All proceeds will directly benefit A New Leaf Foster Care Services. To learn more or to donate visit the event website at turnanewleaf.org.
For every donation received, the donor will be gifted a branded Christmas item to keep as a reminder of their generosity and kindness this holiday season, not to mention the difference you have created for these children’s lives – an unforgettable Christmas!
For those who have additional questions or are interested in contributing in another way, please reach out to Catherine Bui at Catherine.bui@matsonmoney.com or call 513-204-8000 ext. 7477. The Crawford family sends their utmost gratitude to all families during this holiday season.
A New Leaf believes that we must meet the most urgent needs in the community in order to achieve its mission of “Helping Families, Changing Lives.” For this reason, we operate a wide variety of programs meant to help those most in need of assistance.
With seven pillars of service, A New Leaf faithfully operates in service to our mission. These pillars are: housing and shelter, domestic and sexual violence services, financial empowerment, health and wellness, family support services, foster care and educational services.
