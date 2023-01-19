Help huskies find their “furever” homes while enjoying some of the Valley’s most popular breakfast and lunch items with U.S. Egg’s free adoption and fundraiser event in partnership with KD’s Husky Rescue AZ on Saturday, Jan. 21.
“On behalf of the entire U.S. Egg team, we are beyond excited to host this incredible event at our restaurant to help a number of amazing huskies be adopted,” said U.S. Egg’s COO and co-owner, George Gebran. “This is a ‘can’t miss’ event with themed treats for dogs and diners alike, as well as a number of pups available to play with and adopt.”
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at U.S. Egg’s north Scottsdale location, 7119 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 101.
Attendees can meet adoptable dogs as well as enjoy breakfast and lunch, including “pupcakes” shaped like huskies, while raising money for KD’s Husky Rescue AZ, a nonprofit dedicated to helping unwanted huskies find forever homes and escape high-kill shelters in Arizona.
Guests who donate to the organization at this event will also receive a matched gift card to U.S. Egg that can be used at any of the restaurant's six Valley locations.
“It is our mission at KD’s Husky Rescue AZ to rescue, rehabilitate and provide huskies with loving homes,” said Susan Saunders, the executive director at KD’s Husky Rescue AZ.
“We are so grateful to U.S. Egg for its support in helping keep this mission a reality. We can not wait for this event and hope you will all join us for a meet and greet with some adorable huskies and help us find their forever homes.”
KD's Husky Rescue AZ was founded in 2022 to provide a loving life for adoptable huskies and assist with the overpopulation of high-kill shelters, and abandoned or surrendered huskies. The nonprofit’s mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome huskies in crisis, ensuring healthy pets through education, advocacy and inspiration within the community. Learn more at kdshuskyrescueaz.com.
U.S. Egg has been Arizona’s ultimate breakfast and lunch dining spot in the Valley for more than 30 years. The restaurant continues to build upon its success with made from scratch signature items. Best known for their protein pancakes and family friendly environment, U.S. Egg prides itself on offering healthy-minded options, in addition to meals that satisfy anyone’s craving. Using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients, this family owned and operated business continually gives back and is involved in the community through charitable donations and in restaurant promotions.
U.S. Egg has six locations in Phoenix offering warm and inviting patio seating, a children’s menu with a wide array of choices. The restaurant also works to be environmentally conscious, through recycled design elements, eco-friendly vendors and forward-thinking atmosphere. Offering to-go options, U.S. Egg offers something for everyone. For more information, menus, hours and locations, visit useggrestaurant.com.
