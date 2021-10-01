As the weather begins to cool, The Promenade Scottsdale is inviting movie fans to get out and enjoy date night movies under the stars, Friday nights in October.
Residents can simply drive up to the parking lot near Golden Spoon and enjoy some fan favorite movies this month. And the best part is that the event is free.
Movies begin at 8pm. Here is the line-up for October:
- Oct. 1: Godzilla vs. Kong 2021
- Oct. 8: Cruella
- Oct. 15: Tenet
- Oct. 22: The High Note
The Promenade Scottsdale is located at 16243 N. Scottsdale Rd. For more information, visit www.scottsdalepromenade.com.
