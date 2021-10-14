Located in the historic Grand Avenue arts district, Hawk Salvage features a carefully curated selection of vintage, industrial, reclaimed, antique, one-of-a-kind finds and oddities, as well as an extensive selection of rare and unique house plants.
On Sunday, Oct. 17, from 10am to 4pm, Hawk Salvage will host its first-ever Community Plant Swap. Mix and mingle with fellow plant lovers, learn tips and tricks from other green thumbs, and take home some new greenery to liven up a home or office space.
To participate in the Plant Swap, bring at least one live and healthy plant or rooted cutting for trading with another plant or clipping of equal size. Hawk Salvage will have planting stations and soil available for use for a small fee of up to $10 depending upon the size of the plant. Bring a pot or peruse the selection of unique pots and glassware for sale at Hawk Salvage.
For those looking to further expand their plant collection, the store will have some rare, imported plants available for purchase, such as Medusa’s Head from South Africa, Gonolobus, a vining plant with edible fruit from Mexico, as well as several types of Pothos, Monsteras, and Philodendrons. During the event, there will be live music, food trucks, and artist demonstrations.
Hawk Salvage was founded by Greg Hawk (a.k.a. Hawk), a retired Phoenix Fire Department captain and a self-proclaimed “picker.” What started as a hobby has turned into a lifelong passion for discovering history's lost treasures. A keen eye and a knack for unearthing rare gems, Hawk travels the U.S. with a truck and trailer, personally hand selecting every item for the store. Not your typical vintage home decor store, guests won’t find any chalk painted furniture, inspirational signs, or pallet wood DIY at Hawk Salvage, and the inventory constantly changes. From the building, which was previously a 1940s automotive shop, to everything in the store, it all has a story. Hawk is happy to share them with everyone who comes through the doors.
Hawk Salvage is located at 1109 Grand Avenue, Phoenix, 85007. The store is typically open Friday and Saturday, noon to 8pm and Sunday 2–6pm, with expanded hours during holidays and First Friday. New items are regularly posted on Instagram @HawkSalvage.
For more information, visit www.hawksalvage.com.
