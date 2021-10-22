The Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center will host a Halloween-themed Kids’ Night Out Saturday, Oct. 23, from 6 to 10pm. Ages 3 to 13 are invited to attend dressed in their Halloween costumes for an evening of gymnastics, dancing, a haunted house, costume contest, jumping in a bounce house and on trampolines, obstacle courses, fort building in the foam pits, and more.
Children must be potty trained. The cost is $40 per child; $35 for each additional. A pizza dinner is included. Space is limited. Advanced registration is required.
Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center is located at 15801 N. 32ndSt., Phoenix. For additional information, call 602.992.5790 or visit www.arizonasunrays.com.
