In addition to the usual happy hour specials, live music, dance nights and other fun activities, Harold’s Cave Creek Corral has some special events coming up for St. Patrick’s Day and the Cave Creek Rodeo Days.
Friday, March 17 — O'Harold's St. Patrick's Day Party
Eat, drink and be Irish at Harold’s this St. Patrick’s Day. Live music starts at noon featuring Patrick’s Stoneybank from noon to 2 p.m., Bagpiper Elijah from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., The McHaels from 4 to 9 p.m. and a Shamrock Dance Party featuring Chauncey Jones Band from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. in the backyard at Harold's with DJ Joe and Swing Country AZ.
Harold's will be offering their authentic Irish fare including corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie, Mulligan stew, fish and chips and more. There will be plenty of green beer, Guinness, Smithwick's, Jameson and fun drink specials all night long. More information can be found at haroldscorral.com, and reservations can be made by calling 480-488-1906.
Saturday, March 18 — Cave Creek Rodeo Headquarters
Make your reservations by calling 480-488-1906 and come watch the Cave Creek Rodeo Days Parade at 9 a.m. and enjoy live music all day long. Pandy Raye & Friends hit the stage from noon to 3 p.m., when Casey & George will perform until 6 p.m. Then, closing out the night, Josh Roy Band plays from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Plus, country Dance lessons from Arizona Boots and Dukes will start at 7:30 p.m.
Then, starting at 4 p.m., grab your partner and show off your skills at the Cave Creek Rodeo Days Cornhole Tournament. There is over $1,200 in cash and prizes to be won. Entry per team is $50, and proceeds will benefit Cave Creek Rodeo Days. Register your team at haroldscorral.com.
Saturday, March 25 — Cave Creek Rodeo Days Official Dance
Harold's hosts the official Cave Creek Rodeo Days Dance. The entire community is invited, and live music featuring Silver Sage Band begins at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8 — VOYAGER: A Tribute to the Music of Journey
VOYAGER is a spectacular tribute to the music of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist, Journey. This high-energy production, which starts at 7:30 p.m., will take you on a musical tour of classic songs like “Faithfully,” “Open Arms,” “Who’s Crying Now,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Anyway You Want It,” “Don’t Stop Believin’” and so many more. Featuring extraordinary musicians and vocalists who have toured nationally and internationally, VOYAGER provides today’s most entertaining and accurate Journey experience.
Ticket prices start at $55 for general admission, with various VIP options available. To purchase tickets, visit Haroldscorral.com.
These are just a few of the main events happening at Harold’s over the next few weeks, but there is some kind of live music, food or drink special or event happening almost daily. For a full list of happenings at Harold’s, visit haroldscorral.com/events.
