For decades, Globe-Miami has been a favorite destination of Valley residents. The drive up here is beautiful and will be exceptionally colorful this year, with a super bloom of wildflowers lining the highways and blanketing the hills thanks to recent rains. And the poppies this year – appearing from Devils Canyon to the Peridot hillsides in San Carlos – are drawing a bumper crop of photographers and posers (people who love to pose with poppies).
The poppies themselves have inspired a month-long celebration known as AZ Poppy Fest, with something happening every weekend. It kicks off with a pancake breakfast and hike at Round Mountain Park and culminates with Spring Fling in downtown Globe. Check with the chamber for a full list of events through the month of April.
Plus, Globe-Miami was recently featured in a piece by Roger Naylor for the Arizona Republic, who pointed to a new set of urban trails in Globe, known as the Stairizona Trail. Naylor called it “one of the most unusual, most unexpected hiking options in a state filled with them.” Incorporating over 35 installations of art, the trail takes you through Globe’s neighborhoods, following a set of interconnecting stairs and bridges used by miners over 100 years ago.
This April, during the month-long Poppy Fest, the principles behind Stairizona will be offering guided tours. We highly recommend the tours, which give you the story behind each of the murals created as part of the project.
You can get Stairizona maps at the Chamber of Commerce, or download one at globemiamitimes.com.
With so much to do here, it’s easy to miss some gems. Here are a few more suggestions for spring outings that will leave you wanting to come back again:
Join in the 14th Annual Easter stroll on Broad Street on April 8. Just like Fred and Ginger, there’s something magical in having a reason to dress up in your Sunday best and stroll the historic downtown district with your beau. You’ll find the registration table at the 1916 Train Depot, where you can also meet up with the Easter Bunny and Carrot Top and take a selfie. And yes, there’ll be judging and prizes and, of course, the bragging rights that come with being Best Dressed.
If you’re antiquing in the area (you can browse in more than 20 local shops), be sure to stop into the High Desert Furniture, Vintage and Home Decor shop on Broad Street, tucked between the Bravo Americano restaurant and Kino Floors. High Desert is a local thrift store supporting the work of the High Desert Humane Society, so you can feel especially good about shopping here – but also, you’ll want to. The store beautifully displays an unbelievable amount of goods, from home decor to vintage records, art and gently used furniture. The manager, Darin Lowery, has over 35 years of experience in merchandising and collecting, and it shows throughout his shop.
Over in Miami, don’t miss a most unusual shop, Stewart’s Antique Nook in the downtown district, known for its huge selection of vintage radios. You know, from when radios were a centerpiece of every home, and design mattered. Owner Phil Stewart has made it his mission to restore these architectural gems and in some cases, add Bluetooth capability, so you get the visual pleasure of owning a vintage radio and the convenience of 2023 technology.
The Best Little Hike in Globe is at Round Mountain Park. This location is easy to find – just turn off Highway 60 at Denny’s and drive to the top of the hill, where you can park. There are several loops ranging in length from .03 miles to 3 miles, which makes this an excellent place for families with little ones who need to stretch their legs as well as for trail runners who enjoy the challenge of a curvy, rocky, hill-climbing kind of trail. Plus, you can’t beat the 360 degree view of Globe from the top. Round Mountain is kid and pet friendly, and, a bonus this time of year is the beautiful blanket of wildflowers throughout the park.
For those who would prefer some motorized assistance as you explore the area, check out E-volve Adventure Rentals, which offers hourly rentals on e-bikes, as well as kayaks. The e-bikes make it easy to explore the neighborhoods of Globe-Miami and discover some of the many murals associated with Stairizona – without strapping on your hiking boots.
Globe-Miami is a community that sticks with people who visit. Maybe it’s the friendliness of the people here, the unique pleasure of our hometown-style, walkable downtown districts or the uncrowded open spaces. Whatever the reason, we’re pretty sure if you try us out once, you’ll be back.
Linda Gross is the publisher of Globe-Miami Times and has featured the Globe-Miami community in her work as a writer and journalist since 2006. You can follow her at globemiamitimes.com and find all the details for local events globemiamichamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.