GiGi’s Playhouse and the National Charity League Scottsdale are hosting a Fall Festival for Valley families. GiGi’s Playhouse a is a one-of-a-kind achievement center for individuals with Down syndrome, their families and the community.
The Fall Festival event will be held Sunday, Oct. 24, 2–4pm, at the Scottsdale Ranch Park Ramadas 5, 6 and 7 (10400 E. Vía Linda, Scottsdale). All family members are welcome and are invited to wear their costumes and enjoy games, snacks, face painting, crafts and prizes.
Families can find more information and RSVP online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.