Santa needs to unwind a bit before the big night, and Downtown Mesa is offering the chance for everyone to loosen up with an inaugural Beards & Brews Booze Crawl featuring 10 stops from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Everyone is encouraged to bring out their best Santa attire and, most importantly, plenty of Christmas cheer.
“Merry Main Street has always been a popular destination in Mesa during the holidays,” said Tracy Doren from the Downtown Mesa Association.
“So many people were expressing their surprise at how much Main Street in Mesa has changed in the last few years that we thought this would be a great way to showcase many of the new bars and restaurants to the people who come downtown just for the Christmas tree and outdoor skating rink. We have so much more to experience.”
To join the reindeer games, participants must purchase a passport for $10 and check-in at the Mesa Mural, located at 47 W. Main, any time between 3 to 5 p.m. There, each participant will be given a Beards & Brews Booze Crawl map of locations, a goody bag of reindeer snacks and even a fluffy Santa beard, in case they don’t have their own.
Once everyone is properly decked out in Santa gear, quests will use the map to find all 10 of the reindeer watering holes along the route. At each destination, passport holders can enjoy a special holiday drink at a discounted price of $3.
“Four of the participants have won various awards over the past few months and we want to showcase the ‘uniquely local’ flavors of Mesa,” Doren said about the businesses who joined in the fun. “They loved the idea. Most of them had a great time creating the drinks along with the creative names to fit the theme of the event.”
Participants will have their map to guide them along the route, but, because the participating restaurants, bars and breweries got so creative with the drinks, Doren is revoking the “no peeking” rule at least for this event. She offered the full list of participating businesses and specialty drinks offered.
The list includes The Beer Research Institute with Dasher; Chupacabra with Rudolph’s Holiday Cheer; Cider Corps with Prancer; Espiritu with Hot Jamaican Vixen; il Vinaio with Cupid’s Kiss; Margaritas Grille with Comet’s Reindeer Juice; Que Chevere with Donder’s Daiquiri; Tacos Chiwas with The Naughty Blitzen; Worth Takeaway with Season’s Greetings Sangria; and Oro Brewing Co with N'ORO-th Pole Santa’s Sleigh Starter.
The entire crawl takes place over a four-block area, so it’s less than a mile of walking and there are plenty of opportunities to relax at the stops along the way.
After completing the reindeer quest, be sure to slide into a Downtown Mesa restaurant for snacks, dinner or just to keep the fun going.
For a full list of events going on in Downtown Mesa, visit merrymainst.com.
