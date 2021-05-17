For those who would like to learn more about the summer sleepaway camp experience for their child, Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott will host a fun-filled open house event for families Saturday, May 22, from 11am to 2pm. Bring the whole family for camp tours, wagon rides, toasting marshmallows, zip line rides, drawings for prizes, refreshments and more.
All questions about the Friendly Pines Camp experience will be answered. This nationally renowned camp is available for boys and girls, ages 6 through 14, and offers a wide range of traditional, non-competitive camp activities: swimming, waterskiing, horseback riding, nature study, outdoor skills, tennis, soccer, fencing, guitar, drama, arts and crafts, pet care, hiking, canoeing, kayaking and more.
This year, camp will be offered from May 29–July 31, and while all Summer 2021 camp spots are currently filled, a waiting list is available for this year and families are encouraged to attend the open house to learn more about the experience for next year. Advanced registration for the open house is requested. To make a reservation for your family, call the camp at 928.445.2128.
This summer, Friendly Pines Camp will also celebrate its 80th year. It is located in the beautiful, cool pine forest of the Bradshaw Mountains at 933 E. Friendly Pines Road, Prescott. For more information, visit friendlypines.com.
