From a family-friendly Candy Crawl, Día de los Muertos and Halloween Stroll, to Ghost Tours, live Halloween music and theater performances and a screening of Creature from the Black Lagoon, here are 12 ways to get in the spirit of the season, Oct 22–29. See you Around Town! |CST
Oct. 22
Creepy Candy Crawl
Desert Ridge Marketplace
Oct. 22–31
Ghost Tours
Orpheum Theatre Phoenix
Oct. 23–24
Día de los Muertos
Mesa Arts Center
www.mesaartscenter.com/diadelosmuertos
Oct. 24
2021 Halloween Stroll
Downtown Tempe
www.downtowntempe.com/halloweenstroll
Oct. 26
Classic Film Series: Creature from the Black Lagoon
Orpheum Theatre Phoenix
Oct. 27
Halloween Art Show: Spicy Mayo, A Casual Divorce
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981
Oct. 28–31
War of the Worlds
Desert Foothills Theater
www.dftheater.org; 480.488.1981
Oct. 28
The Nash Vocal Ensemble Howlin’ Halloween
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Oct. 29
Ninth Annual Punk Rock Halloween Bash
Yucca Tap Room
www.yuccatap.com; 480.967.4777
Oct. 29–30
Halloween Haunted House
Musical Theatre of Anthem
www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org; 623.336.6001
Oct. 29 – Nov. 21
The Mysterious Disappearance
Theatre Artists Studio
www.thestudiophx.org; 602.765.0120
Thru Nov. 6
Bell, Book and Candle
Don Bluth Front Row Theater
www.donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841
