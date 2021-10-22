From a family-friendly Candy Crawl, Día de los Muertos and Halloween Stroll, to Ghost Tours, live Halloween music and theater performances and a screening of Creature from the Black Lagoon, here are 12 ways to get in the spirit of the season, Oct 22–29. See you Around Town! |CST

Creepy Candy Crawl.jpg

Oct. 22

Creepy Candy Crawl

Desert Ridge Marketplace

www.shopdesertridge.com

 

Orpheum_1579.jpeg

Oct. 22–31

Ghost Tours

Orpheum Theatre Phoenix

www.pccticketing.com

MAC_Dia-de-Los-Muertos-3.jpg

Oct. 23–24

Día de los Muertos

Mesa Arts Center

www.mesaartscenter.com/diadelosmuertos

HalloweenStroll_Beware_Screenshot-DowntownTempeAuthority.jpg
Creature_from_the_Black_Lagoon_poster.jpg

Oct. 24

2021 Halloween Stroll

Downtown Tempe

www.downtowntempe.com/halloweenstroll

Oct.  26  

Classic Film Series: Creature from the Black Lagoon

Orpheum Theatre Phoenix

www.pccticketing.com

 

Oct. 27

Halloween Art Show: Spicy Mayo, A Casual Divorce

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981

 

Oct. 28–31

War of the Worlds

Desert Foothills Theater

www.dftheater.org; 480.488.1981

Oct. 28

The Nash Vocal Ensemble Howlin’ Halloween

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

 

Oct. 29

Ninth Annual Punk Rock Halloween Bash

Yucca Tap Room

www.yuccatap.com; 480.967.4777

pexels-pixabay-35888.jpg

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

Oct. 29–30

Halloween Haunted House

Musical Theatre of Anthem

www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org; 623.336.6001

Oct. 29 – Nov. 21

The Mysterious Disappearance

Theatre Artists Studio

www.thestudiophx.org; 602.765.0120

 

Thru Nov. 6

Bell, Book and Candle

Don Bluth Front Row Theater

www.donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841

