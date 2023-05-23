Fans of bubbles, science and family fun should get ready because the Gazillion Bubble Show is making its way to the West Valley.
The show, set for 1 p.m. Sunday, May 28, will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.
Featuring bubble-blowing wizardry, mind-bending magic tricks and spectacular laser and lighting effects, the Gazillion Bubble Show was launched by Fan Yang in Manhattan in 2007. The long-running show features a unique blend of bubble artistry and high-energy audience interaction.
As Bubble Show audiences grew, so did the need for a larger venue to accommodate them, and May’s event marks the first time the show will take place in an arena.
Tickets cost $20 or $40 and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com.
Ideal for bubble and science lovers of all ages, the 75-minute show features members of the Yang family and is unscripted, meaning repeat attendees enjoy a different performance each time.
For more information about the show, visit gazillionbubbleshow.com.
