There’s more to see than the big, ornate vintage fire trucks at the Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting. In fact, it’s the smaller, less conspicuous exhibits that showcase some of the most ingenuitive and significant inventions in firefighting history — like the breathing device designed by American inventor Garrett Morgan (1877-1963).
At the south end of the Hall of Heroes, near the rear entrance to the Hall of Flame’s video theater, is a specimen of Morgan’s Firefighter’s Breathing Device. According to Mark Moorhead, curator of education at the Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting, this is one of four known remaining apparatuses.
“We’re very proud of the fact that ours is one that still has its Morgan tag, the company tag, on it,” Moorhead said. “This was one of the first really effective smoke masks that was developed. … It was really an ingenious early design.”
Understanding that the leading cause of death and injury in most fires is smoke inhalation rather than burning, Morgan intended his device to “enable a firefighter to enter a burning building filled with thick suffocating gasses and smoke and to breathe freely for some time therein, and thereby enable him to perform his duties of saving life and valuables without danger to himself from suffocation.”
Moorhead said the design was actually incredibly simple, but still incredibly effective.
“It worked on this actually very ingenious principle, which was that instead of self containing — carrying in a can of compressed air which would only last a few minutes — this one actually employed the room air,” he explained.
“It had a hose that descended down below the level of smoke where the good fresh air is, and basically you just used it like a straw to draw up good air from below.”
With Morgan’s design, the hood flaps rested on the shoulders, tucked under the coat, preventing smoke and poisonous fumes from entering the hood and fresh air was drawn into the end of the hose at floor level, through a moist sponge.
The mica windows allowed the user to see, and the rectangular flap at the mouth could be moved to the side to allow quick bursts of fresh air whenever the wearer was not in the smoke-filled area. A hole at the top of the hood could be plugged while in the smoky environment, and quickly unplugged once out in fresh air.
The device was originally intended for firefighters, but could also be used by engineers, chemists and other professionals who worked around hazardous fumes or dust.
However, Morgan had difficulties selling his device. It had nothing to do with the product’s effectiveness, though. Morgan was of Indian, European and African descent, and, as a person of color, he encountered resistance in marketing his life-saving invention.
In an effort to counteract this, Morgan used a white male actor in his advertising to suggest that a white man was the inventor of the device, while Morgan himself would appear, in live presentations, costumed as an American Indian called “Big Chief Mason” to assist in demonstrating the device. As a result of this and other marketing strategies that masked his race, Morgan was able to sell his Safety Hood to over 500 cities as well as the U.S. Navy and Army.
The breathing hoods also showed their utility in Ohio in 1916, when Morgan and his brother successfully used them to extract the victims of a cave-in in a tunnel beneath Lake Erie, after several earlier rescue attempts had failed. According to Moorhead, no one could argue the validity of the project at that point.
Besides the breathing device, Morgan is responsible for several other inventions that played a role in objects people use daily.
“He did a lot of innovations on the sewing machine and on the typewriter,” Moorhead said. “He also invented a three-stage traffic light. He invented an all stop signal which is credited with giving rise to the three-stage traffic light with the yellow light that we now have.”
The Garrett Morgan exhibit at the Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting recently got a facelift to better showcase both the invention and inventor. It now has a new case and additional signage.
Located at 6101 E. Van Buren St. in north Phoenix, the Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $17 for adults, $15 for seniors and students and $10 for children under six.
For more information, visit hallofflame.org or call 602-275-3473.
