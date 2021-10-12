The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale Friday, Oct. 15, through Sunday, Oct. 17, featuring “Gardens of the World,” a themed landscape competition.
For the first time ever, attendees can travel through one of the most ambitious attractions transporting them to different regions around the world. Shop fall-inspired indoor and outdoor decorating ideas, enjoy DIY demos and seminars, learn high-tech ways to elevate entertainment spaces for the holiday season and browse endless of local small businesses and home improvement companies across the Valley.
“For the first time ever at the Home Show, you can transport to different regions of the world by walking through the elaborate ‘Gardens of the World’ attraction and vote for your favorite gardenscape,” said Katie Jones, show manager. “Our fall event displays an array of inspiration for Arizonians to spruce up their home for the holiday season with one-of-a-kind décor with the best deals in design, remodeling and landscape. Guests can enjoy DIY workshops, free gardening and crafting classes, complimentary home improvement consultations and more.”
Unique Show Attractions (free with admission):
- “Gardens of the World” Landscape Competition: Travel through one of the most ambitious attractions ever. Walk through a Royal Garden inspired by a French Chateau, a Winter Wonderland of Norway; see ultimate lounging possibilities at the Arabian Nights inspired garden, and the classic All-American Backyard full of red, white and blue pride.
- Immersive Four Room Home Entertainment Experience: Envision elevating your space with stunning technology by experiencing the four home automation entertainment zones featuring prominent brands in audio, visual and smart home solutions. At the Design Studio Inspiration Showcase, experts can create a free design and consultation, so be sure to bring your floorplans and room photos.
- Handmade Headquarters: Sign up for free make-and-take crafts, including Autumn Harvest bath bombs, aromatherapy bath salts, Arizona fall and holiday themed crafts, glass etching, trendy wood plank signs and more.
- Make Your Own Beeswax Candle: Buzz on over to the AZ Queen Bee booth to roll your own take-home beeswax candle. Sample the latest in her collection of honey products.
- Fall Flower Arrangement: Learn tricks of the trade from certified master florist, Tina from Create Yours, on how to arrange flowers like a pro for any occasion.
- The Master Gardeners are Back: Receive expert advice and get the answers to gardening questions from the UofA Master Gardeners. Free seminars featuring 10 steps to a successful garden, raised garden beds, growing wildflowers & so many more seasonal tips.
- Design Your Backyard Staycation: Walk-up landscape consultation and take-home design with the landscaping professionals at Horticultural Frontiers, a value of $350. Don’t forget to bring existing backyard pictures and measurements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.