From geriatrics to Jesus, with a little bit of Lucy thrown in, expect plenty of laughs from theater offerings at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in January and February.
“Theater at Scottsdale Arts is always something fun and exciting,” said Meribeth Reeves, managing director of Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. “With so much great theater already in the Valley, we strive to find quirky, unique and often thought-provoking work that complements what is already here. This year the focus is on fun with ‘Lucy Loves Desi,’ ‘Stand Up Jesus’ and the triumphant return of ‘Assisted Living the Musical.’”
From early retirement right up to the pulling of the plug, 21st century seniors are partying like it’s 1969. And these boomers are partying at Pelican Roost, the very active retirement community where 70-something is the new 20-something — only with looser skin.
“Assisted Living: The Musical” is written and performed by Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett as Compton & Bennett. There will be eight showings, at 2 and 5 p.m., from Thursday, Jan. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 22.
But there’s only one chance to see L.A. Theatre Works’ “Lucy Loves Desi— A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom,” which tells the tale of how the pioneering television show “I Love Lucy” came to be with as much heart and humor as the sitcom itself. It’s taking the stage at 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28.
Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer — son of “I Love Lucy” creator Jess Oppenheimer — spins the hilarious, true story behind the beloved television comedy. Oppenheimer retells this witty, fast-paced tale of how the show came to be, as well as the gripping battle between Lucy and Desi and CBS over the pioneering ideas that changed the face of television forever.
L.A. Theatre Works is the nation’s leading producer of audio theater, with a 30-year history of recording classic and contemporary stage plays. The nonprofit also provides classrooms throughout the United States with unique arts-based educational tools.
Then there’s Robert Dubac’s “Stand-Up Jesus,” running for eight showings at 4 and 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb 23, through Sunday, Feb. 26. Dubac draws on decades of showbiz experience as a writer, actor and stand-up comic to create solo shows that explore social mores, political ideas and the complexity of the human experience, like “Stand-Up Jesus,” an irreverent look at reverence.
Using humor that is both intelligent and absurd, Dubac dissects culture with a jaundiced and probing eye. His characters boggle the mind with rapid-fire satire while simultaneously crafting a simple story that binds humanity together. Eschewing drama in the pursuit of humor, Dubac challenges convention and pulls at the audience’s emotional strings with biting wit, profound insight and humor of the highest caliber.
In addition to his theatrical endeavors, Dubac has also found success in the mainstream entertainment industry with appearances in feature films like “Too Hip for the Room,” “After the Game,” “Cold Ground,” “Sketch Artist,” “Stitches,” “Innocent Obsession” and “The Rookie.” His TV credits range from comedic turns in sitcoms like “Growing Pains” and “Diff’rent Strokes” to drama, with appearances on “Life Goes On,” “Jack and Mike” and “Loving.”
All performances take place at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale. Ticket prices vary by show. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-8587 for more information.
Scottsdale Arts is continually striving to increase its accessibility offerings to provide enriching arts opportunities for everyone in the community. For more information about services we offer, please visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/accessibility.
Since 1975, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has provided a stage for a wide range of artists and genres, creating shared, inspiring experiences for the community that celebrate artistic excellence and cultural awareness. Today one of the premier performing arts halls in the western United States, the center presents a diverse season of music, dance, theater, comedy and film from around the world.
