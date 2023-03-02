Join Friends of the San Pedro River for various outdoor excursions throughout the month, from interpretive walks along the river to a history walk of Clanton Ranch to an up-close look at hummingbird banding at the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory.
For more information about any of the events below, call 520-508-4445 or email fspr@sanpedroriver.org.
San Pedro River Interpretive Walks — Saturday, March 4 and March 18, 9 a.m.
The Friends of the San Pedro River host free, interpretive walks the first and third Saturdays of each month. The walks will depart from the San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, east of Sierra Vista at the river. The San Pedro River features some of the richest wildlife habitat in the United States. Here you’ll find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians, and nearly 350 species of birds. The river has been designated one of the “Last Great Places” by the Nature Conservancy. Dress appropriately for the weather, bring drinking water, a hat, wear trail shoes and use sun protection.
San Pedro River Bird Walks — Wednesday, March 8 and March 22, 8 a.m.
The Friends of the San Pedro River conduct free bird walks the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. The walks will depart from the San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, east of Sierra Vista at the river. The San Pedro River is considered one of the largest and most critical avian migratory corridors remaining in the western United States. Birders of all levels are invited to participate in these walks. Dress appropriately for the weather, bring drinking water, a snack, a hat, wear trail shoes and use sun protection.
Bird Walks at the Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park — Sundays, 8 a.m.
The Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park (EOP), also known as the wastewater treatment plant, is open for free bird walks each Sunday morning. The walks take about two hours and are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory and the Friends of the San Pedro River. The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands area planted with aquatic plants, including cattails and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds.
Tours are restricted to 15 people (including docents) on a first-come, first-served basis. The walks depart from the viewing platform inside the EOP. Dress appropriately for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat and sun protection.
History Walk at San Pedro River — Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m.
Join in a tour of the San Pedro House, where a Friends docent will discuss the history of the house as part of the Little Boquillas Ranch and the Foster family that lived there in the 1940s. The group will then tour the area of the house looking at historic remnants from its time as a ranch house. The tour entails about ¼ mile of walking over level trails and will last about an hour.
Meet a few minutes before the start time at the San Pedro House, located near the San Pedro River in the SPRNCA, about 8 miles east of Sierra Vista on State Route 90.
History Walk at Grand Central Mill — Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m.
Meet a docent from the Friends of the San Pedro River for a tour of this historic silver mill site. The docent will discuss the mining history of the area and lead the group on a 3-mile round trip walk to the mill site. This walk follows a dirt and gravel trail that is uneven in areas. There is limited shade, and it will be hot on sunny days. Please realistically assess your ability to do this walk. Wear a hat, walking shoes and bring water.
Meet a few minutes before the start time at the Fairbank School House, in Fairbank, 10 miles east of Whetstone on Highway 82. Look for the sign for the Fairbank townsite parking area on the north side of the highway.
History Walk at Presidio Santa Cruz de Terrenate — Saturday, March 18, 9 a.m.
Join a docent from the Friends of the San Pedro River on a walking tour of the Spanish Presidio of Santa Cruz de Terrenate. This fort was operational during the late 1770s, the centerpiece for a planned Spanish occupation of the San Pedro River Valley that failed. This is a 3-mile round trip walk over trails and uneven ground and the return walk is gradually uphill. There is no shade, and it will be hot on sunny days. Those looking to participate are asked to realistically assess their ability to do this walk. Wear a hat, sun protection, appropriate clothing and sturdy shoes, and bring water and a snack.
Meet a few minutes before the start time at the Presidio Parking Area.
History Walk at Clanton Ranch — Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m.
Join a docent from the Friends of the San Pedro River for a walk to the Clanton Ranch site. Here Old Man Clanton grazed (stolen) cattle in a large pasture along the San Pedro. This site was a key location in the Wyatt Earp vs. The Cowboys epic. Round trip to the site requires 1.5 miles of walking total. The trail is uneven gravel and dirt. The last 100 feet or so are up a gradual hill on a rocky, uneven trail. Make sure you are able to handle this walk. Wear a hat, sun protection, appropriate clothing and sturdy shoes, and bring water and a snack.
Meet a few minutes before the start time at the parking area for the Escapule Road SPRNCA access point. This is located on Escapule Road, about 1.5 miles south of Charleston Road, between Sierra Vista and Tombstone. Look for a gravel parking area on the left side of Escapule Road.
Hummingbird Banding at San Pedro House — Saturday, March 25, 4 to 6 p.m.
Up to 10 species of hummingbirds use the green corridor of the San Pedro River as a freeway between their tropical winter retreats and their northern nesting grounds. The public is invited to get a close-up look at these tiny travelers as staff and volunteers from the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory capture, band, weigh, measure and release them as part of long-term studies of the bird life of this vital migration route. Those interested in attending should note that it is the beginning of the season, and there may be few hummingbirds out. Donations are gratefully accepted.
For more information, contact the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory at 520-432-1388 or visit sabo.org.
The Friends of the San Pedro River, founded in 1987, is a volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation and restoration of the river through advocacy, education and interpretation. The organization coordinates its activities with the Bureau of Land Management, the land manager of the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area and the National Conservation Lands. For more information about Friends of the San Pedro River, visit sanpedroriver.org/wpfspr/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.