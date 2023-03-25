Friendly Pines Camp

Friendly Pines Camp is a family-owned sleepaway camp that will celebrate its 82nd anniversary this summer.

 Submitted

Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott, Arizona’s longest-running, family-owned sleepaway camp, will host a special “Round-Up” information night event for families at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. 

This is your chance to learn about the summer sleepaway camp experience and get all your questions answered. The featured speaker will be Camp Director Megan May, who will offer a fun and informative presentation and discuss all the emotional and physical benefits that children experience when they attend a summer sleepaway camp.

Children are invited and there’s no cost to attend. Complimentary gifts and door prizes will be given. There will be drawings of $100 off camp tuition, in addition to a grand prize drawing of $250 off camp tuition.

Friendly Pines Camp is available for children ages 6 through 14 and offers a wide range of traditional camp activities: sports, horseback riding, waterskiing, swimming, rock climbing, performing arts, fine arts, pet care, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, sewing and more. There are one-week, two-week, four-week and six-week camp sessions available. There’s a special discount for siblings.

This nationally-renowned sleepaway camp will celebrate its 82nd summer this year. Camp will be from May 27 through July 22. There will also be a free Open House at the camp on May 20.

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is located at 7575 E. Princess Drive. Advanced registration is required. RSVP to calendly.com/friendly-pines-camp; For more information, call 928-445-2128 or visit friendlypines.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you