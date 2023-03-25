Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam releases * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31. * IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the Gila River downstream of the Salt River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 800 AM MST, increased water flow along the Gila River due to upstream dam releases on the Salt River will likely result in flooding of low water crossings and may inundate some farm fields between Avondale and Painted Rock Dam. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Goodyear, Buckeye, Gila Bend, Painted Rock Dam, Cotton Center, Palo Verde, Liberty and Arlington. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River upstream of Tempe Town Lake is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 753 AM MST, water releases from Granite Reef Dam have been cut to 6500 cfs. However, these releases are still impacting low water crossings upstream of Tempe Town Lake with several road closures. - Unusually strong currents and debris will affect recreational interests in Tempe Town Lake. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Unbridged river crossings such as McKellips and Gilbert Roads, and gravel pit operations along the Salt River between Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River downstream of Tempe Town Lake is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 755 AM MST, water releases from Tempe Town Lake have been cut to 6500 cfs. However these releases are still impacting low water crossings downstream with several road closures. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Salt River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... closures of 67th Ave and 91st Ave where they cross the Salt River in Phoenix. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release along the Salt River. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31. * IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the Salt River between Stewart Mountain Dam and Granite Reef Dam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 750 AM MST, water releases have been cut from Bartlett Dam and Stewart Mountain Dam. However, strong currents, increased water levels, and cold water temperatures will persist resulting in dangerous conditions for recreation along the Salt River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Blue Point, Pebble Beach, and Salt River Tubing Recreation Areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for kayakers. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31. * IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the Gila River downstream of Painted Rock Dam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 802 AM MST, floodgate releases in excess of 4000 cfs from Painted Rock Dam is likely to cause flooding of low water crossings and may inundate some farm fields between the dam and Agua Caliente near the Maricopa and Yuma County line. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31. * IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the Verde River downstream of Bartlett Dam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 746 AM MST, water releases from Bartlett Lake have been cut to under 10000 cfs. However, recreation areas along the Verde River may still be dangerous due to strong currents, increased water levels, and cold water temperatures. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fort McDowell, Needle Rock Recreation Site, Verde River Recreation Site, and Riverside Campground just below Bartlett Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for kayakers. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt and Gila Rivers is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 758 AM MST, water releases from Tempe Town Lake have been cut to 6500 cfs. However, these releases are still impacting low water crossings in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... El Mirage Road near Avondale, agricultural and industrial interests along and within the Salt and Gila river beds. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&