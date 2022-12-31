If there’s one Arizona tradition that continues to live on today it’s that every month of May – as soon as the spring semester comes to an end – dozens of Arizona college students can be found rolling up sleeping bags, packing duffel bags and making their way to Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott.
Since 1941 when the sleepaway camp first opened, college students from across the state have been spending many happy summers under the beautiful Ponderosa pine trees, surrounded by mountains, lakes and much cooler weather.
Accredited through the American Camp Association, Friendly Pines Camp is now the longest-running, family-owned summer camp in Arizona. Designed for ages 6 through 14, this co-ed sleepaway camp offers more than 30 traditional camp activities: horseback riding, swimming, ball sports, rock climbing, performing arts, fine arts, pet care, fencing, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, dancing, sewing and more.
“Summer breaks during college represent a valuable slice of time in your life, and how you choose to fill them is a critical life decision,” said Megan May, director of Friendly Pines Camp, who is also the great-granddaughter of the camp’s founders.
“Not only will a job at camp keep you gainfully employed, but it will also enrich your life in a variety of ways. You’ll have the opportunity to be a positive influence and role model in the lives of children and you’ll get to experience a great deal of adventure, exercise and nonstop fun.”
Friendly Pines Camp is proud to offer one of the highest staff salaries of any sleepaway camp in the entire U.S. Their pay is $6,473 for nine weeks of employment. That includes room and board plus three meals a day. Counselors have a great time earning money and saving money all summer long.
For college students interested in working as a camp counselor at Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott, there will be a counselor recruiting open house event at The Thumb in Scottsdale on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m.
College students should stop by and chat with the camp directors, and enjoy a complimentary coffee, hot chocolate or root beer float. There will also be free giveaways and camp-style S’mores will be served outside on a fire pit. Friendly Pines Camp is the longest-running, family-owned camp in Arizona.
Here are more specific employment details:
At minimum, May 21 through July 23.Some activity positions will require additional weeks.
Days off are a mix of evenings (5 to 11 p.m.) and 24-hour days off. Counselors also receive on-site “free time” most days.
A desire to work with children is extremely important, and specific activity skills are useful but not as important as folks’ ability to work long, difficult days with their peers and campers.
All applicants must be able to pass a background check, a drug test and have their COVID-19 vaccine.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and need to have completed at least one year of post-high school experience (college, work, etc.)
“Over the course of the summer, I was constantly asking myself ‘Am I really getting paid to do this,’” said Adam Schexnayder of Phoenix, who worked as a riflery counselor for one summer. “When you hear their cries of laughter at ‘Campfirepalooza,’ you get reminded by your campers what an incredible experience it is to be a kid at summer camp, and the fact that you’re helping to make those memories form is a truly amazing experience.”
The Thumb is located at 9393 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale. For more information about working at Friendly Pines Camp, call 928-445-2128 or visit friendlypines.com
