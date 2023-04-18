Combining free music with a good cause, Phoenix nonprofit St. Joseph the Worker (SJW) will host its 15th Annual Feeney/Winthrop Benefit Concert on Saturday, April 22, with proceeds going to the nonprofit’s mission of helping low-income and other disadvantaged individuals become self-sufficient through quality employment.
The free concert is open to the public and will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Xavier College Preparatory, 4710 N. Fifth St. in Phoenix.
Matt Feeney, founding SJW board member and Chair of Snell & Wilmer, and Larry Winthrop, Arizona Court of Appeals Judge, formed the Feeney/Winthrop band in the early 1990s and have been making music together ever since.
A primary focus of the group has always been to support organizations that assist the homeless population in Phoenix and since 2008, SJW has been their chosen beneficiary. In that time, the Feeney/Winthrop Benefit Concert has raised over $500,000 for SJW programs and services in the Valley.
“We’re honored and grateful for 15 years of support and inspiration from Matt and Larry. Music is a terrific way to bring people together for a wonderful cause,” said Carrie Masters, SJW’s CEO.
“By attending this concert and contributing, attendees will make a difference in the lives of Valley individuals who need a hand up in getting back on their feet through quality employment and transitional housing. Every contribution supports the heart of what SJW does — transforming lives through employment.”
SJW helps individuals return to the workforce and become self-sufficient, productive members of society. For 35 years, SJW has provided free employment services and, more recently, developed a 12-week employment-first Workforce Villages transitional housing solution. Through these services, anyone who is stable, ready and wanting to work will be employed, regardless of the economic climate or their individual situation.
In its FY 2022, SJW provided its services to more than 7,300 individuals and connected 5,399 individuals with employment. The organization serves clients from more than 50 zip codes across the Valley through its four locations and more than 90 nonprofit, government and private partners.
Since its establishment in 1988, SJW has helped transform the lives of more than 35,000 individuals and continues to dispense the resources needed to remove employment barriers and create success.
There is no charge for the concert, but SJW asks that attendees consider a donation of $20 per ticket. To learn more or register to attend, visit sjwjobs.org/2023-feeney-winthrop-benefit-concert.
To learn more about SJW, visit sjwjobs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.