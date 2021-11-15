The annual Herberger Theater Festival of the Arts returns to Downtown Phoenix for a 12th year, Saturday, Nov. 20.
This free, family-friendly event celebrates the arts in the community through performances, dance, visual art, live music, hands-on activities for kids, vendor market, food, aerials, craft beer and wine tasting and more.
Performances on the main outdoor stage will include Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli – AZ, Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, Bricks Dance Studio, Karen Burns, Dance Shoppe, Desert Sounds Mariachi, Ethington Dance Ensemble, Fushicho Daiko, Grey Matters Productions, Padma School of Odissi Dance, Phoenix Boys Choir, Phoenix Conservatory of Music and Scottsdale School of Ballet.
Aerial performances will be provided throughout the day by Aero Terra Arts, andart demos include Becca Farmer (acrylic painting), Marie Grove (abstract painting), Teresa Martin (acrylic paint pouring) and Hazel Stone (watercolor design).
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Herberger Theater’s youth outreach programs, which include Arizona Young Artists’ Competition, Wolf Trap performance residency, Theater Camp and Children’s Art Exhibition.
Learn more at www.herbergertheater.org.
