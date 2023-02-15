Can you build the fastest beer can racer in the Valley for the Four Peaks Beer Can Derby? Pick up a starter kit from Four Peaks, with everything you’ll need to create your racer: wheels, framing, axles and, of course, empty Four Peaks cans. Kits are available now through Feb. 25.
Design and build your car, then compete with other racers to see who has the fastest beer can car in Phoenix. Prizes range from $10 to $75 in Four Peaks gift cards. This event will be on Saturday, Feb. 25 with an 11 a.m. check-in for the noon race at Four Peaks 8 Street, located at 1340 E. 8th St., Suite 104, in Tempe. Purchase your $15 starter kit HERE.
