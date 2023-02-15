Four Peaks Cookie Pairing with Girl Scout Cookies

The Four Peaks Cookie Pairing with Girl Scout Cookies event will feature six Four Peaks brews paired with four different Girl Scout cookies and two Four Peaks cookies. 

Arizona Beer Week is Feb. 16-26 and Four Peaks will be hosting two unique events for beer lovers.
 
The Four Peaks Cookie Pairing with Girl Scout Cookies event will feature six Four Peaks brews paired with four different Girl Scout cookies and two Four Peaks cookies. Attendees will enjoy live music while brewers guide them through the unique flavor connections in each pairing from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Four Peaks Wilson Party Palace, located at 2401 W. Wilson St. in Tempe. Reserve your $35 ticket HERE.

Can you build the fastest beer can racer in the Valley for the Four Peaks Beer Can Derby? Pick up a starter kit from Four Peaks, with everything you’ll need to create your racer: wheels, framing, axles and, of course, empty Four Peaks cans. Kits are available now through Feb. 25.

Design and build your car, then compete with other racers to see who has the fastest beer can car in Phoenix. Prizes range from $10 to $75 in Four Peaks gift cards. This event will be on Saturday, Feb. 25 with an 11 a.m. check-in for the noon race at Four Peaks 8 Street, located at 1340 E. 8th St., Suite 104, in Tempe. Purchase your $15 starter kit HERE.

