Featuring four days of events at more than 150 wineries as well as multiple winemaker dinners and a massive tasting event, wine lovers should mark their calendar for a weekend getaway to attend the 40th annual Paso Wine Fest.
Returning Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21 in Paso Robles Wine Country, Paso Wine Fest has been an iconic celebration of the Paso Robles wine region since it started in 1983.
The Paso Wine Fest celebration begins with Winemaker Dinners on Thursday, May 18. These dinners bring multiple brands together to the same table at various restaurants in Downtown Paso Robles for one-of-a-kind dining experiences. Two dinners will take place, starting with Thomas Hill Organics who will host Arbuckle Ridge, Ella’s Vineyard, La Perdignus and ZANOLI. Dinner at The Hatch will bring a few of Paso’s newest wineries in for an all-inclusive family style dinner.
Then, Sparkling Paso returns to Paris Valley Road Estate Vineyard on Friday, May 19. This festive event brings to the forefront a new movement of sparkling wines in Paso Robles. Jack Creek Cellars, Le Vigne Winery, Paris Valley Road Estate Winery, Robert Hall Winery, Sextant Wines and Vino Vargas will all share their sparklers that will be individually paired with small bites by Paris Valley Road’s Chef Joe White.
The marquee event is the Grand Tasting, where 115 wineries will sample their wines at the Paso Robles Event Center from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
Now in its second year at this location, Paso Wine Fest boasts large open spaced tasting tents with individual brand experiences spread out over the expansive venue. Wineries pouring at the festival take special care to bring wines from their portfolio that are sure to delight those in the know and everyone new to Paso Robles wine.
Entertainment a-plenty begins with The KRUSH 92.5 broadcasting live from the Ponderosa stage. The day’s musical soundtrack comes from two different locations, with The Recipe taking over the Ponderosa Stage with their mix of funk and soul and DJ Julian Cherry spinning wine groovy tunes at the Silo Barn.
Paso Wine Fest is not just wine and tunes, true artisan vendors are sprinkled throughout for a strolling Makers Market. New to Paso Wine Fest this year, local distillers will offer tastes and education on craft spirits made from wine grapes. Also new is the Mocktail Lounge by Yes Cocktail Co., for those not imbibing or seeking a new flavor. Delicious wine fest-friendly food will be available for purchase from local chefs, caterers and food trucks.
Festivities beyond the ticketed events are throughout the four days of Paso Wine Fest, including Sunday, May 21 with more than 150 individual events at the area’s wineries. Winery-hosted dinners at either the estate or a restaurant, concerts, yoga classes, crab feeds, open houses, vineyard tours and so much more await.
Tickets and more information about all the offerings over Paso Wine Fest weekend are currently at pasowine.com.
