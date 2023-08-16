Fountain Hills Theater is opening its 2023-2024 season with the hysterical musical revue “Tomfoolery” on the Mainstage Too stage Friday, Aug. 18.
In concerts, TV appearances and classic recordings, the Harvard-educated math professor Tom Lehrer delighted millions of fans with his dry, cynical — but good-humored — attacks on the A-bomb, racism, pollution, pornography, the military, the Boy Scouts and, of course, mathematics.
Nothing is sacred in this hysterical revue that features such Lehrer favorites as “Poisoning Pigeons in the Park,” “When You Are Old and Grey,” “The Masochism Tango,” “The Old Dope Peddler” and “The Vatican Rag.”
In honor of Tom Lehrer’s 137th birthday (calculated in base eight, of course), Fountain Hills Theater is delighted to bring this irreverent revue to the Mainstage Too.
The show is based on some of the funniest satirical songs ever written by a Harvard mathematics professor. In this strange and often wacky world we now live in, it is remarkable that these genius songs — most written in the ’50s and ’60s — often sound like someone actually wrote them last week in response to the latest headline or Stephen Colbert monologue. The songs remain hysterically funny and shockingly relevant.
“Tomfoolery” is directed by Ben Tyler, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Noel Irick. Tomfoolery stars Megan Farinella, Hilary Hirsch, Roy Hunt and Wayne Peck. The show, which is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, is rated PG for mature themes.
Performances of “Tomfoolery” are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays from Aug. 18 through Sept. 3. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, active duty and veteran discounts are available. Tickets can be purchased through the Theater Box Office by calling 480-837-9661 during box office hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday) or by visiting fhtaz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.