Instead of a summer play or musical, Fountain Hills Theater is mixing things up with an equally entertaining presentation of a murder mystery dinner show at Batchelor’s Pad BBQ.
“Eat, Drink and be Murdered” is a fun filled evening of laughs, dinner and mystery where guests can join a motley group of Las Vegas denizens as they try to solve the murder of Blackjack White, the notorious owner of the Pearly Gates Gambling Emporium.
Enjoy a three course meal and join the fun as patrons get the chance to bribe the suspects for clues, unseat the “King of Rock and Roll” and solve the mystery. Eat, Drink and be Murdered is a new and unique experience for Fountain Hills Theater audiences.
Not housed in the theater, Eat, Drink and be Murdered takes place at Batchelor’s Pad BBQ — and murder never tasted so good! While dining on Batchelor’s Pad’s three course dinner of brisket, beans, bread, salad and a dessert (a vegan option is available) guests, along with a company of outrageous actors, will have a great time working through the clues and finding out who deserves to be locked up.
The show, rated PG for mild language and adult themes, is directed by Ross Collins and stars Eliana Burns, Lilli Danseglio, Devin Derr, Alex Gonzalez, Henry Male, Tom Mangum, Kathi Osborne, Mike Romano and Kelsey Ruggaard.
Seating for Eat, Drink and be Murdered is limited, with some performances already sold out, so patrons are urged to call early to reserve their seats.
Dinner shows will be on Fridays and Saturdays, July 15, 15, 28 and 29 as well as Aug. 4 and 5, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show kicking off at 7 p.m. Mid-day meal performances are scheduled for Sundays, July 16 and 13, with the doors opening at 1:30 p.m. The last chance to see Eat, Drink and be Murdered will be at an early dinner show Sunday, August 6, which opens at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets are $48.00 for adults, and that price includes the show and three-course dinner. Tickets are available through the Fountain Hills Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 (extension 3) or visit fhtaz.org. Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
