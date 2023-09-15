Get ready to snap those fingers and enjoy a creepy, kooky show — it’s opening night for Fountain Hills Theater’s musical comedy production of “The Addams Family.”
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and productions will continue four times a week through Sunday, Oct. 1.
“This comical musical feast embraces the wackiness in every family. It’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family,” Fountain Hills Theater Director Jason White said, describing the show.
“And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides her love to her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents.”
“The Addams Family” is directed by White, with music by Tom Mangum and choreography by Gin Selfridge. The Addams Family is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, which supplies all authorized performance materials.
In the past decade, an increasing number of Hollywood movies have served as the basis for stage musicals. This reversed a 60-year trend during which musicals that were hits on Broadway, such as “Show Boat,” “West Side Story,” “My Fair Lady,” “The Sound of Music” and others, were eventually turned into successful films.
Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director Peter Hill has devoted the current season to this phenomenon, with the season comprised entirely of movies adapted to the stage.
In bringing the creepy and kooky Addams Family to the musical stage, the staff at Fountain Hills Theater has relied on the extensive history of the Addams many TV, film and animation iterations (see below for a history), as well as the creative talents of its entire staff.
Performances of “The Addams Family,” rated PG, are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays from Sept. 15 through Oct. 1. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage, located at 11445 N. Saguaro Boulevard in Fountain Hills.
Individual tickets are $35, with group, active duty and veteran discounts available. Seniors also receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Tickets can be purchased through the Theater Box Office by calling 480-837-9661 during box office hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday) or by visiting fhtaz.org.
History of “The Addams Family”
The Addams Family (1938) — Most people assume The Addams Family started life as a television series in the 1960s, but they actually appeared in a series of comic panels created by Charles Addams for The New Yorker from 1938.
The Addams Family (1964–66) — The incarnation that brought Chas’s macabre family to worldwide attention was ABC’s original TV series, which ran for 64 episodes over two seasons from Sept. 8, 1964.
The Addams Family Fun-House (1973) — ABC made a pilot for a variety show version of the TV show in 1973.
The Addams Family (1973–75) — Having appeared in a well-received 1972 episode of The New Scooby-Doo Movies, “Scooby-Doo Meets the Addams Family.”
Halloween with The New Addams Family (1977) — A special reunion of The Addams Family cast from 1964 was broadcast on NBC.
The Addams Family (1991) — A $30 million movie that was the directorial debut of Barry Sonnenfeld. It starred Raúl Juliá, Anjelica Huston, Christina Ricci and Christopher Lloyd.
The Addams Family: The Animated Series (1992–93) — Inspired by the success of The Addams Family movie in 1991, a new animated version was broadcast on ABC, and ran for two seasons.
Addams Family Values (1993) — Having recouped three times its investment at 1991’s box office, it was no surprise that a sequel to The Addams Family movie was quickly greenlit by Paramount Pictures.
Addams Family Reunion (1998) — Often mistaken as a cheaper sequel to Sonnenfeld’s two movies, Addams Family Reunion was actually a feature-length sitcom pilot.
The New Addams Family (1998–99) — One of the most overlooked incarnations of the spooky family was this American-Canadian sitcom that ran for 65 episodes
The Addams Family Musical (2010) — A musical based on Charles Addams’s original cartoons started to be worked on in 2007, written by Broadway veterans Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with Andrew Lippa providing the songs.
The Addams Family: Animated Movies (2019-2021) — Illumination Entertainment acquired the rights to The Addams Family The film was released Oct. 11, 2019 and the sequel Oct. 1 2021, both primed for the Halloween season.
Wednesday (2022- ) — Tim Burton finally took on the kooky family himself for a Netflix TV series. A second season was confirmed Jan. 6.
