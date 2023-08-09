As part of its popular Arts at the Rocks performing arts series, Desert Hills Presbyterian Church (DHPC) will present a concert by the Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet (FHSQ) with the theme “Cinematic Spies and Secret Agents.”
This free concert will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 in the DHPC Sanctuary, located at 34605 N. Tom Darlington Road in Scottsdale.
The concert will feature a program of fun music from iconic spy movies and TV shows and will be followed by an opportunity to meet the artists and enjoy spy-themed snacks such as “Pop Secret” popcorn and “Hot on the Trail” mix.
“We are thrilled to be marking our 10th anniversary with a performance at the beautiful Desert Hills Presbyterian Church,” said Heather Baldwin, co-founder of the FHSQ. “This is one of our favorite sets. Not only is it appealing to all ages, but audiences can tap into their inner spy by showing up in their favorite spy gear. Fedoras, dark sunglasses and fake mustaches are welcomed.”
Since 2013, the FHSQ has been delighting audiences in the greater Phoenix area with its musicianship and its often-humorous, always-engaging rapport with audiences.
Performing music that covers every genre, decade and continent, this versatile group consists of Jeffrey Anthony (soprano), who also serves as the traditional music director at DHPC; Heather Baldwin (alto), who also serves as an instructor and leader at the Desert Hills Community School of Music; Donna Wilde (tenor); and Dale Nelson (baritone). They will be joined by professional drummer Charles Bulla.
Whether they’re playing background music to create the right ambience at an event or they’re putting on a show that shares the fascinating history behind their music, the FHSQ is known for performances that are varied, memorable and expertly tailored to each audience.
With 55 years of rich history in the North Scottsdale/Carefree community, DHPC created Arts at the Rocks with a goal of providing the church’s congregation and the community at large with high-quality musical experiences.
The church works with professional artists and musicians to present a wide variety of performances, most of which are free of charge. Events are held at the DHPC campus, which offers breathtaking views of the boulders and the desert landscape to further enhance the artistic experience.
For more information about Arts at the Rocks, visit deserthills.org/arts-at-the-rocks. To learn more about the FHSQ, visit fhsaxophones.com.
