The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce will host the 37th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, Nov. 25, from 9:30–11am.
The Thanksgiving Day Parade has become a local hometown favorite that draws spectators from across the state who want to ring in Turkey Day with a classic parade. The event starts right at 9:30am and lasts approximately one hour. Many local businesses participate, as well as veteran groups, classic car clubs, service organizations and many more.
With a few dozen floats, marching bands, animal groups, dance routines, motorcycle shows, and more, the event is a festive way to spend Thanksgiving in the community. Even Santa Claus will make an early holiday season appearance in Fountain Hills. He is the event’s finale, so fans will want to make sure to stick around at the end to give Santa a wave.
For additional information or to register a float, visit www.fountainhillschamber.com.
