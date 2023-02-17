Forever Loved Pet Sanctuary, a Scottsdale-based senior dog rescue group, will host a Show & Tail: A Valentine’s Open House event Saturday, Feb. 18, with adoptable pets, tours, vendors, information booths and even a senior dog kissing booth.
The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Forever Loved Pet Sanctuary, located at 11414 N. 67th St. in Scottsdale.
“It will be a terrific event and a great way to spend a Saturday. We hope people learn a lot about us and our senior dogs and also have some fun,” said Angela Heckler, Forever Loved Pet Sanctuary director of fundraising.
The senior-dog kissing booth is sure to be a hit. Various Forever Loved senior dogs will be manning the booth, offering smooches to event-goers as well as a wonderful photo-op.
Heckler encourages any dog lover to attend the free event, especially those who are not familiar with the rescue. The sanctuary is usually only open to established volunteers, so this is a chance for the community to come out and see what they do.
Heckler said Forever Loved hopes to build awareness about the rescue as well as the senior dogs that need the public’s help.
“We want the public to come see and experience our sanctuary and learn about the great work we do for senior dogs,” she said. “We are a hidden gem right in the middle of Scottsdale and we don’t want to remain hidden.”
Information will also be available regarding adoption, fostering and volunteering. Guests can meet adoptable senior dogs and even fill out an application.
Attendees will also get to tour the sanctuary and see where the dogs stay, including their oversized kennels with comfy furniture and doggy doors to private outside spaces, as well as the dogs’ wonderful covered play yard.
Forever Loved Pet Sanctuary is a nonprofit with the mission to help overlooked senior dogs find their forever homes. Since 2012, it has been rescuing and adopting senior dogs and has been a part of some incredible success stories.
Dogs who were abandoned or tossed out as strays are incredibly resilient — they simply want a place to call home and people to love. Older dogs make loving, loyal, wonderful companions.
For more information, visit foreverlovedpets.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.