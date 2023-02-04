All fans will receive free admission to the WM Phoenix Open on Monday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 7 thanks to Ford, the official vehicle of the event, as part of “Ford Free Days.”
As part of this renewed partnership, the fifth annual closest-to-the-pin contest “Ford Drive One for Arizona Charities” will be on the iconic 16th hole, giving players a chance to win $10,000 for one of 10 local non-profit organizations, many of whom support green initiatives in Arizona communities.
“This marks the seventh year ‘The People’s Open’ and Ford have partnered to offer free admission to all of our fans,” said 2023 Tournament Chairman Pat Williams. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue this program. This partnership serves as a commitment to our local communities and ensures all WM Phoenix Open fans have an opportunity to experience everything the tournament has to offer.”
Monday’s schedule includes practice rounds by PGA Tour players and the Carlisle Pro-Am, while Tuesday will include practice rounds, the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day and the popular San Tan Ford Special Olympics Open.
The R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day features motivational talks and Q&A with PGA Tour professionals, a trick shot show and a junior golf clinic presented by PING. The event is located on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course practice range.
The popular San Tan Ford Special Olympics Open putting challenge is located at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium course putting green and features a friendly competition between teams comprised of Special Olympics Arizona athletes, celebrities, sports stars and business leaders from the community.
“The Arizona Ford dealers are delighted about the opportunity to bring Ford Free Days and Ford Drive one for Arizona Charities to the WM Phoenix Open. We hope everyone is able to come out and enjoy Monday and Tuesday as well as the rest of the tournament,” said Arizona Ford Dealers Chairman, Mark Witthar. “The Arizona Ford Dealers are proud to be a part of a tournament that gives so much back to the local community and deserving causes throughout Arizona.”
Ford will bring out its latest gas and electric vehicles and showcase them near the driving range for fans to check out all tournament long, along with some special giveaways.
Beyond the on-course showcase, Ford Free days and the Ford Drive one for Arizona Charities, Ford will also host country night at the Coors Light Bird’s Nest on Thursday, Feb. 9 with Jason Aldean and special guest Mackenzie Porter.
As the official vehicle of the WM Phoenix Open, Arizona Ford dealers will be providing more than 150 courtesy vehicles during tournament week to transport PGA TOUR players, tournament officials and WM Phoenix Open staff. Those vehicles, comprised of all 2022 Explorer SUVs, will go up for sale at the Phoenix metro Ford Dealerships following the tournament.
The 2023 WM Phoenix Open will take place Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale. “The People’s Open” has been named the Tournament of the Year by the PGA Tour four times to acknowledge the tournament’s legendary status as one the most unique events in golf. The 2023 edition will mark the 88th playing of the event (one of the five oldest events on the PGA Tour) and the 14th with WM as title sponsor.
The Thunderbirds were founded in 1937 with the mission of promoting the Valley of the Sun through sports. The Thunderbirds consist of 55 “active” members and more than 280 “life” members who have helped the tournament eclipse $176 million in charitable giving since its inception in 1932 ($10.5 million in 2022).
For more information on The Thunderbirds or the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, visit wmphoenixopen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.