Are you ready for a ‘food fight’? Then make your way to Phoenix’s The Duce for The Duce Food Fight —A Show of Support for the Ukrainian People. On April 15, the eclectic venue will host a full-scale evening performance with its signature high-end entertainment.
“Guests can expect similar entertainment to what we regularly do at The Duce, but this will take it over the top, because everyone is so emotional and tuned into the situation in Ukraine,” says The Duce co-founder Steve Rosenstein. “There’s a lot of heart and soul connected to this event.”
This performance is special to the venue because both entertainers and Rosenstein have ties to Poland where many Ukrainian people have fled for refuge. Kicking off the evening is the Thaddeus Rose Band at 7pm, followed by the Rock & Roll Revue at 10pm. Trained dancer Monica Alexander will lead the charge during the Rock & Roll Revue in what promises to be an emotionally charged performance.
“Monica steals the show. She’s just amazing. This was a much closer collaboration with her because of her ties to Poland,” says Rosenstein.
The Duce is no stranger to the fundraising scene. In 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, Rosenstein and his wife, Andie, created the nonprofit Duce Food Fight. Through their fundraiser, The Duce Food Fight: A Bout to Feed the Hungry, held in partnership with the Phoenix Suns, the City of Phoenix, and nonprofit Waste Not, they raised $140,000 to feed the hungry and get people back to work.
Tickets to this 2022 ‘food fight’ as a show of support for the Ukrainian people are $40 and 100 percent of ticket proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen. The venue will also donate 25 percent of all food and beverage purchases at the fundraiser, all of which will benefit Ukrainian refugees with food, comfort, and humanitarian services.
World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit started in 2010 by Chef José Andrés in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in Haiti, provides food relief and in turn hope through its humanitarian efforts.
“We don’t just deliver raw ingredients and expect people to fend for themselves. And we don’t just dump free food into a disaster zone: we source and hire locally wherever we can, to jump-start economic recovery through food,” says Andrés on the nonprofit’s website.
Perhaps Steve Rosenstein says it best, “If there’s going to be a fight, it’s going to be a food fight, and we’ll be there to help.”
The Duce is located at 525 S Central Avenue in Phoenix. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theducephx.com. For more information on World Central Kitchen, visit wck.org.
