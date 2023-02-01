Examine fine art, sample fine wines, microbrews and spirits, snack on festival food and listen to live music, all while enjoying the sunshine and meeting fellow art lovers at the Thunderbird Artists Waterfront Fine Art & Wine Festival in Scottsdale Feb. 3-5.
This marks the 12th year Thunderbird Artists, a leading producer of fine art events in the southwest, has hosted the fine art and wine festival at the Scottsdale Waterfront.
“The Thunderbird Artists truly understand the importance of art in people’s lives, and for every show, they draw from a large pool of talented artists committed to expressing themselves through their creativity,” said Stephen Schubert, a contemporary abstract artist who participates in Thunderbird festivals.
“The company knows how to bring art to the public — by presenting art in this festival atmosphere, people can allow themselves to relax and be stimulated by the art around them.”
Known in the art world as a "Collectors’ Paradise," Thunderbird Artists prides itself on quality and diversity. The festival boasts 120 juried artists exhibiting a wide range of oils, acrylics, pastels, watercolors, gouache and photography, as well as ink, pencil and charcoal drawings.
Collectors with more surface space than empty walls can take home sculpture in stone, bronze, metal, hand-blown glass, wood, clay, mixed-media and gourds. In addition, for those who like to wear their art collections, Thunderbird Artists festivals offer a broad range of one-of-a-kind jewelry.
This year’s featured artist is Larry Yazzie, a sculptor who channels his spirituality, the words and stories of his Navajo people into his celebrated works.
Born in 1958 on the Navajo Reservation in northern Arizona and raised among the tribes in the Pacific Northwest, Larry Yazzie has turned his love of spirituality into stunning sculptures that grace homes, galleries, and esteemed spaces such as the Heard Museum, the Eiteljorg Museum and the Museum of Northern Arizona, among others.
Yazzie said the stones speak to him before he ever picks up his chisel, but he knows that inspiration also comes from his culture and ancestors.
“Growing up among the lands and people of the costal tribes of the Pacific Northwest, I began to lose my identity,” he said. “I moved back to Arizona to be around my people and to find myself.”
Feeling initially disconnected and struggling to remember the complex Navajo language, Yazzie immersed himself in tribal elders’ ceremonial traditions and took part in ceremonies himself, where he learned to “speak, pray and sing in the language.” This has had a powerful effect on his art.
“When I look at a stone, I don’t know what I’m going to make, but I’ve spent time with spiritual people and have heard their stories,” Yazzie said. “I don’t plan anything, but the spirit comes out in the work.”
Combining world-class fine art with an extensive selection of domestic and imported wines has long been Thunderbird Artists’ winning formula.
This year’s participating wineries include Arizona’s own Del Rio Springs Winery, Blue Collar Vineyards, Celestial Artisan Meadery, Oak Creek Vineyards, King Frosch, Mediterranean Table, Wilson Creek and Schlossadler International. In addition, Adventurous Stills, Carefree Spirits and Desert Diamond Distillery will provide flavored spirits, and local microbrews will also be on site.
For an additional $15, patrons receive an engraved souvenir glass with eight tasting tickets. Unlike festivals with designated drinking areas, Thunderbird Artists events have attendees wandering at will, sipping wine and immersing themselves in phenomenal art.
There will also be a variety of food vendors at the festival, including Carefree Honey, Mickey’s Bar-B-Q, Mr. Nelson’s Cookies, Nectar of the Vine, Poppin in the Pines, Safari Samosas and Scoop & Joy.
“Scottsdale Waterfront is the perfect setting for a Thunderbird Artists show, which always has an amazing, eclectic mix of artists from all over the country,” saidIan Russell, watercolor artist and Thunderbird Artists show participant.
For four decades and over 400 events, Thunderbird Artists has launched artists’ careers, has united nationally recognized artists with international collectors and has helped elevate the Southwest art scene to one of global admiration and respect.
Thunderbird Artists’ festivals have amassed countless awards and consistently rank among the nation’s top shows. The upbeat atmosphere provides a unique marketplace for artists to make connections and sell their work, while the comprehensive jury process and trusted name give buyers a reason to visit Thunderbird Artists first.
Thunderbird Artists is a family and female-run business. Founder, CEO and former artist Judi Combs works side by side with her daughter, company president, Denise Colter who, long before earning her own art degree, cut her teeth in the art world by accompanying her mother to local art shows.
While Thunderbird Artists’ reach is global, their scope has always been local. Combs and Colter are gratified that their festivals drive foot traffic to area merchants and give a platform to local and international artists; in addition, the company always donates a percentage of their admission to area nonprofits.
“We’ve always tried to treat our artists like family, and we know that these relationships contribute greatly to the success of our shows,” Colter said. “We love working together and supporting each other. And the caliber of the artists is so high, we always have great crowds with lots of established collectors.”
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5
WHERE: Scottsdale Waterfront
COST: $5 for adults (cash only); $15 for wine tasting (cash preferred)
INFO: ThunderbirdArtists.com
