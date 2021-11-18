The team behind Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market announced that their pop-up storefront, The Market by Junk in the Trunk, has returned to Scottsdale Quarter for the holiday season.
The Market by Junk in the Trunk opened Oct. 15 and will run through Dec. 24. Featuring a collection of local shops, handmade goods, and vintage curators, The Market by Junk in the Trunk will be creatively curated with holiday shopping in mind.
“The Market by Junk in the Trunk will feature items from 18 of our Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market vendors,” said Lindsey Holt, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market co-founder and owner. “And all of the items are carefully and creatively curated so that there truly is something for everyone.”
The Market at Junk in the Trunk will be open at Scottsdale Quarter (15059 N. Scottsdale Rd., Suite F1-108), during the Quarter’s operating mall hours. It will be closed on Mondays.
“We love being able to provide shoppers with the opportunity to buy local and support small businesses during the holiday season,” said Coley Arnold, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market co-founder and owner. “Our last two pop-ups at the Quarter were a big success, and we wanted to provide our shoppers with the opportunity to once again get all of those special items you’re looking for during the holidays…gifts, home décor, artisan goods, and one-of-a-kind vintage and antiques.”
For more information, visit www.junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com.
