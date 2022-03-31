Hundreds of stair climbers will tackle more than 2,500 stairs at Arizona State University's Sun Devil Stadium on Friday, April 1, to support the American Lung Association in Arizona and its mission to save lives and prevent lung disease while honoring the thousands of Arizonans lost to lung cancer in 2021. Climbing will begin around 6pm.
This will be the first Fight for Air Climb at the region‘s iconic Sun Devil Stadium, located at 500 E. Veterans Way in Tempe. Climbers will run or walk more than 2,500 stairs throughout the stadium’s lower bowl. Those seeking a more significant challenge can participate in the elite climb, which will be about twice as many stairs.
Online registration at www.ClimbPhoenix.org is open until March 31 and walk-ins are also welcome on the day of the event. Registration is $35, in addition to a $100 fundraising minimum. Climbers will be scheduled in heats and enter the course one by one.
Many climb because they have a personal connection to lung disease. Others climb to test their endurance and athletic ability, as the climb will be professionally timed.
"We are thrilled to be at Sun Devil Stadium for this one-of-a-kind family-friendly event that pairs fitness with philanthropy," says Elizabeth Walton, executive director for the American Lung Association in Arizona. "Although you will be out of breath after climbing 2,500 stairs, it will remind you of those who struggle to breathe every day. That's why we're here."
The climb is on track to raise $150,000 for lifesaving lung disease research, early lung cancer detection initiatives, and pandemic defense and prevention through the American Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative.
Platinum sponsors of Arizona's Fight For Air Climb include Genentech, SRP, and TruWest Credit Union.
