The Upscale Singers love what they do, and when they perform, the feeling is contagious for those in the audience. So, when it comes to spreading the Christmas spirit, the group does what it does best – sing.
For the third year, Scottsdale’s premier adult choir will conduct its Christmas shows in a relaxed holiday party setting at Desert Hills Presbyterian Church. The idea of these “Spirit of the Season” shows is for audience members to feel as if they are attending an intimate gathering of friends who love to sing.
This year, in order to spread as much joy as possible, there will be two performances: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Both performances will be at the Desert Hills Presbyterian Church, located at 34605 N. Tom Darlington Drive in Scottsdale.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for ages 18 and under, and can be purchased at upscalesingers.com or at the door.
“I am really excited about this year’s concert. The music’s great, and the choir sounds wonderful,” said director Margaret Watson. “All the singers have been talking about how much they love the music selections, and I love them, too.”
The selections range from holiday classics like “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” John Rutter’s “Angels’ Carol” and Handel’s chorus “For Unto Us a Child Is Born” from the Messiah to current-day favorites such as “Breath of Heaven,” “Mary Did You Know?” and Brett Eldredge’s “Glow.” There also will be opportunities for the audience to sing along.
Upscale Singers concerts combine experience with expertise. The singers perform without holding music books – they memorize the selections and interact with the audience. That’s why the concerts are so lively.
“I feel so honored to be directing this group,” Watson said. “They are so talented and give everything they have to the performances. They share their love of music with the audience, and that is a very special gift. Many of us have been singing together for almost 20 years, and there is really a bond that has developed.”
Upscale Singers was formed in 2005 to provide great entertainment for the community and benefit young vocalists. The 30-member group is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization, and every concert also includes the Upscale Kids.
