The Cave Creek Museum has another action-packed month planned for February, with a new, one-of-a-kind display, an Arizona birthday celebration, its Gold Mining Experience and a “Cell Phonetography” workshop, among other events.
One-of-a-kind wooden birds carved by Thelma Casanova
The Cave Creek Museum recently received a donation of several beautiful wooden birds carved by former economics teacher and well-known bird carving artist Thelma Casanova that are now on display.
Casanova began carving her realistic birds in the early 1970s. She won numerous ribbons in the songbird category, including from the World Wildfowl Carving competition, for her amazing work. Her carvings also can be found in private collections from coast to coast. And now, at Cave Creek Museum.
“Thelma’s bird carvings, which are created from basswood, have been admired and sought by locals and visitors from throughout the country,” said Evelyn Johnson, executive director for the museum.
“At first glance, one might think the carving is a real bird perched for a rest. We are blessed by her family’s donation and encourage everyone to see these beautiful carvings which now grace our museum.”
Fun and games on Arizona's birthday
On Sunday, Feb. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m., the Cave Creek Museum is partnering with Kiwanis Club of Carefree to present fun and games on Arizona’s birthday.
“Children should come to the museum and join us in celebrating Arizona’s 111th birthday,” Johnson said.
“During this fun event, kids will take part in a scavenger hunt focusing on the five Cs – copper, climate, citrus, cotton and cattle – play a pioneer-themed game, take part in a hula hoop contest, enjoy many arts and crafts and even try to keep up with a rolling wheel. Other desert-themed activities are planned so we can salute our beautiful state together on another birthday. Birthday cake will be served.”
Registration is required and there are a limited amount of reservations available. The museum is asking attendants to be present on time for the workshop. Admission is only $5 thanks to the ongoing support of the Kiwanis Club of Carefree.
Arizona Gold Mining Experience
The Cave Creek Museum will once again open its Arizona Gold Mining Experience, a massive and operating exhibit, to the public on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Feb. 25.
The unique experience features a display of the complete hard rock ore extraction process, with the mine shaft, tramway, ore carts, crushing and extraction. These items are always on display, but operated on the second Saturday of the month October through May.
The expansive outdoor experience begins in the museum’s lobby with a lively retelling of the Cave Creek mining district's history. Guests then move outside for numerous demonstrations that showcase the hard rock ore extraction process for which Cave Creek is renowned.
The highlight is Arizona’s only fully operational 10-stamp ore crushing mill. The 10, 1,000-pound stamps slam down in synchronized motion to pound the ore removed from the mine into a fine gravel. This is the only operational mining stamp mill in Arizona today that sits only 5 miles from its original site on the mountain.
The experience continues as guests peer into a mineshaft to show the blasting techniques used by hard rock miners. Next, onto the new blacksmith shop for a demonstration of the many skills used when parts and tools had to be fabricated on site. Guests are then encouraged to try their luck at the gold panning station, where museum volunteers show visitors how to pan for ore and minerals just like the prospectors did.
Admission is $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Admission to the Gold Mining Experience also includes a tour of the museum’s Historical and Archaeology collections and other outdoor exhibits: the collection of many other articles from Cave Creek’s mining and agricultural past, the Historic First Church and TB Cabin — which is on the National Register of Historic Places as the only known existing tubercular cabin from that era.
The event will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with check-in beginning at 9 a.m. Pre-registration is required, as this is a popular event, and can be done at cavecreekmuseum.org or by calling 480-488-2764.
Cell Phonetography workshops
On Saturday, Feb. 18, the museum will host two “Cell Phonetography” workshops with professional photographer Anthony Nex – one from 9:30 to 11 a.m. for kids ages 12 to 18 years old, and one from 2 to 4 p.m. for photographers of all experience levels.
These workshops are for photographers who want to participate in a creative learning experience while shooting photographs at the Cave Creek Museum.
Participants can use equipment ranging from cell phones to DSLRs. Today, more than 85% of all photographs are taken with a smartphone. Come learn what smartphones can really do.
Anthony Nex is a Los Angeles-based commercial photographer, specializing in liquids, cosmetics and children. He has won numerous awards for his work, including being named one of the Top 200 Photographers in the World in 2022 by Archive Magazine.
When he’s not working on commercial assignments, Nex can be found capturing images with his phone somewhere in the world. Nex said he loves his phone camera and how easy it is to create compelling images with it. His work can be found on Instagram @anthonynex and @anthonynextravel.
Registration is required and is limited to 20 attendees. There is a $25 fee to participate, and participants must download an app to their cell phone prior to the workshop.
The 52-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits.
The Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek and is open October through May. For more information about the museum or upcoming events, visit cavecreekmuseum.org.
