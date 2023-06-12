With Father’s Day coming up on Sunday, June 18, it’s time to start planning for Dad’s special day. There’s so many different ways you can celebrate all the fathers out there for the love and dedication they show us year-round. From brunch and dinner specials to unique gifts and events, make all the dads out there feel appreciated on their special day.
Dining specials
Thirsty Lion Gastropub
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all four of the Thirsty Lion Gastropub locations across the Valley will be offering a specialty brunch on Father’s Day. There will be a variety of breakfast cocktails from their Wasabi Bloody Mary to their Titos Screwdriver, Blood Orange Mimosa and Salted Caramel Moroccan Coffee. In addition to their regular brunch menu, they’ll be offering Adobo Pork Benedict, Lion’s Breakfast Burger, Corned Beef Hash, Huevos Rancheros, Irish Whiskey French Toast and Spiced Fried Chicken and Waffles as their specials.
Where: 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix; 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy, Suite 1041, Tempe; 3077 E. Frye Road, Chandler; 2212 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert
Cost: Prices vary, menu items offered a la carte
Info: thirstyliongastropub.com
The Capital Grille
Made exclusively for Father’s Day, the Capital Grille will be serving a 20-ounce 30-Day Dry Aged New York Strip with Shaved Black Summer Truffles and Truffle Demi. Caymus will be available to order by the glass to pair perfectly well with the dry-aged steak.
Where: 16489 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale and 2502 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
Cost: Prices vary
Info: thecapitalgrille.com
Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails at Kimpton Hotel Palomar
Stop into Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails between 5-10 p.m. to indulge in their $65 Father’s Day Surf & Turf Dinner Special. Make your reservation through Open Table before it’s too late! With the special you’ll get Herb Marinated Ribeye and Buttered Maine Lobster Tail with whipped potatoes and grilled jumbo asparagus.
Where: 2 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix
Cost: $65/person
Info: bluehoundkitchen.com
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
In celebration of Father’s Day, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood will be offering an 11-ounce Snake River Farms Gold Label Wagyu Strip Steak that will exclusively be available in-restaurant on Father’s Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Live music will be playing in the V Lounge from 4 to 8 p.m. and their dinner menu is available all day. Only found at Eddie V’s restaurants, they’ll have a limited-edition batch of Eddie V’s single barrel select Blanton’s Bourbon. And, on top of all of that, upon request, dads will receive a collectible Blanton’s topper.
Where: 15323 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Cost: Prices vary
Info: eddiev.com
Roaring Fork
Starting at 4 p.m. Roaring Fork will be offering a discounted menu available in their saloon and bar just for Father’s Day. They’ll be offering everything from their iceberg BLT for $6.50 to their crispy chicken bites for $9, rotisserie chicken flatbread for $11, $13 Roaring Fork big burger and more. They’ll also be offering their signature sips for $7 and $6 wines by the glass.
Where: 4800 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Cost: Prices vary
Info: roaringfork.com
The Vig
All of the Vig locations across the Valley will be offering Father’s Day specials. For $25 you can get their Dad’s BBQ Plate that comes with smoked baby back ribs, pulled pork sliders, corn on the cob, creamy coleslaw and sweet potato fries. For $10 you can get a vanilla, chocolate and caramel gelato hot fudge sundae. In addition to their food specials, they’ll have $5 Tito’s and $5 Rose.
Where: Various locations in Scottsdale, Phoenix and Peoria
Cost: $5-$25
Info: thevig.us
T. Cook’s at Royal Palms Resort & Spa
Make your reservations now on Open Table to secure your spot at award-winning T. Cook’s for their signature Father’s Day lunch and dinner specials. For lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. they’ll have their Ribeye “Philly Cheese Steak” lunch special with cheese sauce and fries. For dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. they’ll be serving Copper State Reserve Prime Rib topped with Bordelaise sauce, served with bacon and cheddar gratin and grilled broccolini.
Where: 5200 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
Cost: Lunch special – $26/person, $4 beers. Dinner Special – $65/person
Info: royalpalmshotel.com/eat-drink/t-cooks
Angry Crab Shack
If you have a “crustacean-loving dad in your life,” then you have to go to one of Angry Crab Shack’s locations in the Valley. Just for Father’s Day they’ll have a seafood boil bag deal that features a half-pound of queen crab, 1 pound of head-off shrimp, one lobster tail, potatoes, corn and sauce of choice.
Where: 16 locations across the Valley
Cost: $45
Info: angrycrabshack.com
Mesquite Fresh Street Mex
Dads get 10% off all orders on Father’s Day. If you’re ordering online use the code “fathersday” when checking out to receive your discount. If you want to give the gift that keeps on giving, buy your dad something from their new line of merchandise. Anytime he comes in wearing Mesquite swag he’ll always get 10% off.
Where: Nine locations, including Scottsdale and Phoenix
Cost: Price varies
Info: eatmesquite.com
Kona Grill
Celebrate Dad and leave the grilling to Kona Grill for Father’s Day. They're offering Father’s Day specials on Saturday June 17 and Sunday, June 18 that include the Big Daddy Surf & Turf 20-ounce prime rib, two grilled prawns.
Where: 7014 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale and 2224 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert
Cost: Price varies
Info: konagrill.com
PHX Beer Co.
Only valid at the Scottsdale restaurant, dads will get to savor in some free, crispy bacon. Add your bacon to any entrée or sandwich to enjoy with a free beer this Father’s Day from PHX Beer Co.
Where: 8300 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale
Cost: Price varies
Info: phxbeerco.com
Gift ideas
Thompson Golf Group specials
Thompson Golf Group, which owns four golf clubs in Arizona, will be offering 50% off select tee times at all of their locations. Be sure to check out their website and book your tee time before they sell out to cash in on this Father’s Day special.
In addition to their tee time discounts, they’re offering different gift card promotions. A $50 gift card will become $60 and a $100 gift card will be $125. This is a great way to give your dad a nice relaxing day at the course, and a little something to pick out later to add to all his latest golf gadgets.
Where: Dove Valley Ranch Golf Club, 33750 N. Dove Lakes Dr., Cave Creek; as well as Power Ranch Golf Club in Gilbert, Sunland Springs Golf Club in Mesa and Longbow Golf Club also in Mesa.
Cost: 50% off select tee times, gift card promotions, additional $10 with the purchase of a $50 gift card, bonus $25 with the purchase of a $100 gift card.
Info: thompsongolfgroup.com
Queen Creek Olive Mill Gift Crates
Perfect for the “foodie dad in your life,” Queen Creek Olive Mill offers a wide variety of pre-packaged gift boxes. Their Super Dipper Gift Crate has a bit of everything. For $159.90 you’ll get your wooden crate full of asiago parmesan tapenade, caramelized red onion and fig tapenade, sun dried tomato and herb tapenade, aged balsamic vinegar, olive oil crackers, balanced extra virgin olive oil, four olive wood square dipping dishes, garlic dipping spice, superstition chipotle dipping spice, dessert dipping spice and Sedona dipping spice.
On their website you can also find their Mini Dipper gift box, Big Dipper Sampler, Tour de Tuscany Tapenade Trio and much more.
Where: 7122 E. Greenway Pkwy., Suite 120, Scottsdale and 25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek
Cost: Super Dipper Gift Crate, $159.90
Info: queencreekolivemill.com
C2 Tactical
Voted “best indoor gun range” in the Valley, pick one of their exclusive shooting packages for your dad before they sell out. Each package is 15% off. If your father enjoys hitting the shooting range, this is the ultimate gift. Their group package options include their Get To The Choppa package, Say Hello To My Little Friend package and their Get Some package. Each package is open to five shooters.
Where: 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Suite 1050, Phoenix and 8475 S. Emerald Dr., Suite 106, Tempe
Cost: Price varies, 15% off inclusive packages
Info: c2tactical.com
Tequila Corrido
With three different expressions, Tequila Corrido can be purchased online and ships to 38 states. Paying homage to tequila-making traditions and its evolution, their spirits are barrel-aged in its Guadalajara distillery. Choose between the Tequila Corrido Añejo ($59.99), Tequila Corrido Reposado ($69.99) and Tequila Corrido Añejo ($99.99).
Where: Online
Cost: $59.99-$99.99
Info: ilovetequilacorrido.com
Merkin Vineyards Spoon Rest, Cheese Plate & Wine Luggage
For all dads who love wine and cooking, check out Merkin Vineyards repurposed wine bottles. Instead of just tossing away old bottles, they use them to hand-craft these unique kitchen essentials. Keep your cooking utensils from dripping all over the counter by placing it on your elegant wine bottle spoon rest. If you love charcuterie boards, their cheese plates will bring your presentation to a whole new level.
Their wine luggage is made to keep your wine secure and safe if your dad loves traveling to some of the most iconic wine destinations. Merkin Vineyards wine suitcases are available for five-bottle, eight-bottle and 12-bottle sizes.
Where: Purchase online, click for their spoon rests, cheese plates and wine luggage
Cost: Spoon rest $27.99, cheese plates $29.99, wine luggage $299.99-$389.99
Info: merkinvineyards.org
Somewhere Sunny
Shop local this year for Father’s Day! Somewhere Sunny is an Arizona-based company that isn’t only fashionable, but also environmentally friendly. Their eco-friendly sun wear brand sets out to create swimwear and other clothing and accessories that reduce our overall environmental footprint.
Utilizing recycled materials, renewable materials and organic fabrics, each of their swimwear pieces are made of about 90% recycled plastic water bottles. With the summer months here, a new pair of swim trunks or any of their apparel that has an Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) of 50 to provide sun protection would be a perfect and useful gift.
Where: Online only
Cost: Prices vary
Info: somewheresunny.com
Events
Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field
This Father’s Day the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field. Just five minutes away from the field is Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, which will be offering a Hops and More package that comes with two locally-brewed IPAs and homemade chips with French onion dip. Sports, beer and yummy food, what could be better?
