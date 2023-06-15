The School of Ballet Arizona is one of the only schools in Arizona to offer dance programming for adults. This summer, it is bringing back its Adult Summer Workshop, taking place from June 20 to 22 at Ballet Arizona’s studio.
The Summer Adult Workshop is a three-night summer intensive that offers participants the chance to fall in love with ballet again while they practice their dance technique, get in shape and have fun. Dance classes are available for adults of all ages and skill levels.
Students will have the opportunity to partake in a 90-minute ballet technique class followed by an hour of repertory.
This workshop offers two skill different levels. A beginner ballet class will be taught by Rachel Gehr, a company dancer with Ballet Arizona. Gillmer Duran, the school’s upper division student liaison, will instruct an intermediate/advanced class.
“Ballet should be available to everyone regardless of their age,” said Maria Simonetti, School of Ballet Arizona director. “We are proud to offer programs that allow adults to return to the dance studio or experience the wonders of ballet for the first time. This workshop is a great opportunity for people to get in shape and improve their ballet skills.”
The Adult Summer Workshop is scheduled for 6:30 to 9 p.m. starting Tuesday, June 20 and continuing through Thursday, June 22. The cost for the full three-day workshop is $130, but participants have the option to drop in for $45 per night.
The School of Ballet Arizona provides dance training based on the evolving, yet traditional concepts of classical ballet and offers a wide variety of classes across a range of ages and skill levels. It is proud to include classes for adults year-round that range from ballet to Horton Technique, and even Flamenco.
The school is dedicated to promoting access to the art form of ballet through dance education, with a focus on excellence in the form, directing each student to a life-long love of dance. Following this vision, Ballet Arizona connects to more than 35,000 children and families every year through its free and low-cost outreach programs. For more information, visit balletaz.org.
To register for the Adult Summer Workshop or to learn more about Ballet Arizona’s regular class schedule, visit balletaz.org/open-special-classes.
