The Cave Creek Dark Sky Initiative invites residents to an evening of star gazing led by an astronomy expert, Sunday, Nov. 7, at Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area.
Astronomy expert and NASA ambassador Mark Johnston will share his deep space telescope images in real time onto a large monitor screen for participants. Additionally, Johnston will aim his laser pointer into the night sky to highlight galaxies, nebula and other deep space wonders.
The event takes place, weather permitting, from 6:30–8:30pm; participants are asked to arrive before 6pm to avoid car lights disrupting the dark night. Head to the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area parking lot at the end of Spur Cross Road in Cave Creek.
An RSVP is requested; send an email to info@cavecreekdarksky.com. To learn more about the Cave Creek Dark Sky Initiative, visit www.cavecreekdarksky.com.
