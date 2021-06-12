Wood sculpture by Matthew Werner

Wood sculpture by Matthew Werner. Learn more about the artist at whiptailart.com.

The Sonoran Arts League kicked off its Juried Members Exhibition this month. The exhibition features selected artwork from juried members of the League. 

Juried member designation is awarded to those artists who have submitted a body of work that has been deemed by a panel of independent art professionals to meet an elevated standard of excellence based on criteria established by the Sonoran Arts League.

The exhibit will be on display June 2 – July 18 at the Sonoran Arts League Center for the Arts, which is located at 7100 E. Cave Creek Rd., Suite 144, Cave Creek.

For additional information, visit sonoranartsleague.org.

