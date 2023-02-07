In celebration of Valentine’s Day weekend, Ballet Arizona will present the thrilling love story of “Giselle,” one of the most beloved and romantic ballets of all time, Feb. 9-12 at The Madison Center for the Arts.
This ghost-filled, haunting masterpiece tells the tragic yet passionate tale of a young woman who dies of a broken heart. The ballet is famous for the Wilis, maiden spirits who take revenge on the young nobleman that betrayed Giselle.
Choreographed by Artistic Director Ib Andersen, after the original choreographers, Jean Corallie and Jules Perrot, “Giselle” is an enrapturing work of art that draws audiences in with themes of enduring love, tragedy, betrayal and romance.
“The tale of Giselle is one of the best told stories of enduring everlasting love,” Andersen said. “From a vividly dramatic introduction to a hauntingly beautiful ending, this tragic love story will surely fill your hearts with romance for your Valentine’s Day celebrations.”
Audiences will also have the opportunity to engage in discussions with the professional dancers and other guest artists before or after the show with pre- and post-show chats. “Giselle” pre-show chats will occur Feb. 9 at 6:15 p.m. and Feb. 10 at 6:45 p.m. A post-show chat will be on Feb. 11 immediately after the matinee performance.
Ballet Arizona’s opening night series sponsors are F. Francis and Dionne Najafi of Pivotal Foundation. “Giselle” is also sponsored in part by SRP and Ballet Arizona’s season sponsors, Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Single tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at balletaz.org or by calling the Ballet Arizona box office at 602-381-1096. Tickets to the Studio Spotlight performance can also be purchased at balletaz.org/performance/studio-spotlight-2022-2023/.
Ballet Arizona is dedicated to preserving and celebrating classical dance while creating new and innovative works. Under the artistic direction of internationally acclaimed choreographer Andersen, a former principal dancer with The New York City Ballet and The Royal Danish Ballet, Ballet Arizona follows his lead to the future of dance in Arizona.
The School of Ballet Arizona promotes access to the art form of ballet through dance education, with a focus on excellence in the form, directing each student to a life-long love of dance. Following this vision, Ballet Arizona connects to more than 35,000 children and families every year through its free and low-cost outreach programs. For more information, visit balletaz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.