Taste of the NFL, an annual Super Bowl weekend charity event featuring the culinary sizzle of top chefs and the star power of NFL players to raise funds to help tackle hunger and food insecurity among youth, will host its 32nd annual event at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix Feb. 11.
The Saturday event is hosted by five nationally renowned celebrity and veteran Taste of the NFL chefs Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry and Mark Bucher.
“It is my privilege and honor to serve as culinary host of Taste of the NFL, supporting GENYOUth in its mission to help feed our nation’s kids and end student hunger,” said Zimmern, Emmy award-winning TV personality and chef.
“As a long-time committed advocate in championing nutrition equity and fighting food insecurity, I urge everyone to support Taste of the NFL. With incredible chefs cooking up mouthwatering dishes, this will be our most delicious event yet.”
Over 25 additional chefs will also be showcased, including Arizona culinary stars Maurice Gordon, Christopher Gross, Beau MacMillan, Maria Mazon and Mark Tarbell; as well as chefs from the PepsiCo Foundation’s IMPACTO Hispanic Business Accelerator program and PepsiCo’s Juntos Crecemos program.
Net proceeds from Taste of the NFL, as well as Mission 57, its accompanying student hunger initiative that will deliver grab and go school meal equipment packages to high-need Arizona schools, will benefit GENYOUth’s End Student Hunger Fund, which provides resources to help increase access to and participation in school meals for 30 million students nationwide who rely on them for their daily nutrition needs. The funds raised through Taste of the NFL will support school nutrition programs in Arizona and NFL Club markets across the nation.
“One in 8 children in the U.S. is living in food insecurity, and children living in communities of color are at even greater risk. School meals are a lifeline and are the only nutritious meals that many children eat on some days,” said Ann Marie Krautheim, CEO of GENYOUth.
This marks the third year GENYOUth has been the event’s charitable partner. Funds raised for GENYOUth by the 2022 Taste of the NFL in Los Angeles helped deliver a collective impact totaling $1.5 million and the delivery of over 93 million school meals to food insecure students across the country.
“GENYOUth is a crucial partner of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee in driving lasting social and economic impact across our local communities,” said Jay Parry, president and CEO of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee. “We are proud to see our Mission 57: End Student Hunger initiative culminate with Taste of the NFL – both of which are raising critical funds to end student hunger in Arizona schools.”
Taste of the NFL guests with a passion for food, football and fun will have access to over 30 unique culinary experiences from America’s top chefs. There will be mingling and autograph sessions with NFL legends, as well as with Miss America; a spirited assortment of beverages; a silent auction for sports memorabilia; and opportunities to enter to win great prizes.
Presented by Frito-Lay, Quaker and the PepsiCo Foundation, Taste of the NFL tickets are $750 each for general admission and $950 each for VIP tickets, which include exclusive meet, greet and autograph opportunities with NFL players, chefs and special guests. Tickets are available for purchase online via Ticketmaster. For more information about the event, visit tasteofthenfl.com.
