The 2024 Cactus League season opens on Thursday, February 22 when the Los Angeles Dodgers meet the San Diego Padres and concludes on Tuesday, March 26 with a rare spring training visit by the St. Louis Cardinals for two games against the rival Chicago Cubs.
The 2024 Cactus League season will feature 228 games at 10 ballparks across Maricopa County. Start times have yet to be announced.
The Dodgers and Padres will complete their Arizona-based spring training schedules on Wednesday, March 13 ahead of their trip to Seoul, South Korea, to open the regular season.
For team-by-team schedules, as well as general Cactus League information, including maps and trip planners, visit www.cactusleague.com or email info@cactusleague.com.
“We look forward to welcoming out-of-state visitors and Arizona residents to the Cactus League in 2024 and urge them to visit www.cactusleague.com to plan their trips,” Cactus League Executive Director Bridget Binsbacher said. “Generations of baseball fans have fallen in love with Arizona, and it’s easy to see why. With 10 spring training facilities within an easy drive, the Valley of the Sun is a baseball fan’s paradise.”
The Cactus League is comprised of 15 Major League teams in 10 ballparks in Glendale, Goodyear, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Surprise and Tempe.
