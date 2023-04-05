Heart of Cave Creek events

Leeanne Gardner, event organizer and CEO, president and founder of Unbridled Pathways (center), with Mike and Renea McQuiggan, owners of Carefree Spirits Distillery and their VP Jake Stuckey.

 

Shining a spotlight on the importance of supporting locals in the community, the inaugural Heart of Cave Creek Vendor Fair and third annual Boots, Bourbon & BBQ event will take place in the heart of Cave Creek – Frontier Town – on Saturday, April 8.

The Heart of Cave Creek Vendor Fair is meant to showcase the local business owners, charities and artisans who bring heart to the Cave Creek-area communities, according to Leeanne Gardner, event organizer and CEO, president and founder of Unbridled Pathways.

The free event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Frontier Town common area and feature live performances from several bands from the Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation as well as various vendors from the area.

Following the vendor fair is the third annual Boots, Bourbon & BBQ fundraising event, which will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. next door in the Frontier Town event venue. The event helps raise money to support Unbridled Pathways’ mission to create and facilitate equine-inspired experiences for individuals and organizations in order to strengthen confidence, connections and communities. 

At this “fun-draiser,” as Gardner put it, attendees can enjoy bourbon and vodka tastings from Carefree Spirits Distillery, fantastic BBQ from Lil’ Town Butcher/Fat Ox BBQ and live music by longtime local favorites Pandy Raye and Michael Assad.



Last fall’s Boots, Bourbon & BBQ event.

While the vendor fair is a free event, registration is required for Boots, Bourbon & BBQ. Tickets start at $55 per person, with proceeds benefiting Unbridled Pathways.

“The goal of both events is to bring our community together,” Gardner said. “We have all heard that ‘it takes a village,’ and, in collaboration with other charity organizations and ranches, a village is what we are creating. When we come together to connect more authentically, we build stronger communities for all.”

For more information, contact Gardner at Bossmare@unbridleit.com or visit unbridleit.com. To register for Boots, Bourbon & BBQ, visit unbridleit.com/news-events.

