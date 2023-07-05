With people seeking something to do indoors and away from the heat, Phoenix Art Museum has a full schedule of events this month, in addition to its usual gallery exhibitions.
Notable events include the free PhxArt Family Funday; 2023 Arizona Artist Awards exhibitions Gabriela Muñoz & Jenea Sanchez: Empowered Fronterizx Bodies and the 2023 Lehmann Emerging Artist Awards; the premier of a new summer film series Cine Cubano and much more.
For a full list of exhibitions on view now at Phoenix Art Museum, visit phxart.org/art/exhibitions.
Opening soon
Gabriela Muñoz & Jenea Sanchez: Empowered Fronterizx Bodies and the 2023 Lehmann Emerging Artist Awards Exhibition | July 19, 2023 – May 12, 2024
Gabriela Muñoz & Jenea Sanchez: Empowered Fronterizx Bodies and the 2023 Lehmann Emerging Artist Awards Exhibition feature works by Arizona-based contemporary artists. The 2023 Arlene and Morton Scult Artist Awardees Jenea Sanchez and Gabriela Muñoz of Fronterizx Collective will showcase their latest projects and installations that investigate issues of power, labor and transnational feminism.
The 2023 Lehmann Emerging Artist Awards Exhibition features works by emerging artists Yaritza Flores Bustos and Alejandro Macias. Born in 1997, Yaritza Flores Bustos migrated from Michoacán, México, at a young age with her family. They established a home in Maryvale, the Westside of Phoenix, something that Bustos states with pride. Her interdisciplinary practice works across media to develop a new archive that venerates the multiple languages her community utilizes to survive.
Alejandro Macias’ practice mixes conventional, representational and abstract approaches, a strategy that acts as a metaphor for his upbringing along the U.S.-Mexico border. His work explores themes of Mexican-American identity, assimilation, acculturation, repression, civil rights, immigration, cultural misconceptions, contemporary socio-political trepidations and the ever-shifting American political landscape.
On view now
Juan Francisco Elso: Por América | On view through September 17
Juan Francisco Elso: Por América explores the significant career of the late Cuban artist, whose sculptures and installations examine the complexities of contemporary Cuban, Caribbean and Latin American identities.
Fashioned from natural, organic materials, featured works draw influence from Indigenous traditions, Afro-Caribbean religious beliefs and the traumas of colonial oppression and are placed in conversation with paintings, sculptures and more by a group of 30 multigenerational artists active in the Caribbean and throughout North, South and Central America. Through this contextual approach, the traveling survey illuminates Elso’s legacy and articulates a more expansive idea of the Americas, free of geopolitical borders and boundaries.
July events at Phoenix Art Museum
Cine Cubano – Una Noche | 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 12
PhxArt presents Cine Cubano, a four-film series sponsored by Lisa Sette Gallery that complements special-engagement exhibition Juan Francisco Elso: Por América and celebrates Cuba's rich history and culture through the medium of cinema. All films are presented in Spanish with English subtitles.
Raul dreams of escaping to Miami, and after he is accused of assault, he convinces his friend Elio to help him complete the 90-mile passage across the ocean. Tickets are available for reservation here.
Art Talk: Fusing Culture and Art | 1 – 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15
Juan Francisco Elso merged multiple cultural and aesthetic traditions during his artistic career, an approach to art making that continues to inform the creative work of many artists today. Experience a roundtable discussion about polycultural identity in the making of the contemporary Americas with poet Anna Flores, in dialogue with artists and thinkers Estephania González, Carolina Aranibar-Fernández and Estrella Esquilín. Tickets are available here.
Art Talk: Juan Francisco Elso and Mexico | Noon, Wednesday, July 19
Presented on Zoom (in Spanish with live English interpretation)
Learn about Juan Francisco Elso’s deep cultural and aesthetic ties to Mexico and Mesoamerican cultural traditions with Mexico City-based artist Magali Lara and Cuauhtémoc Medina, chief curator at University Museum of Contemporary Art in Mexico City.
2023 Arizona Artist Awards Presentation + Artist Talk | 5 p.m. reception, 6:30 Artist Talk Wednesday, July 19
Presented in Whiteman Hall. Limited capacity. Advance reservation recommended.
Celebrate the openings of Gabriela Muñoz & Jenea Sanchez: Empowered Fronterizx Bodies and the 2023 Lehmann Emerging Artist Awards Exhibition. The evening will also feature an artist lecture presented by Fronterizx Collective’s Sanchez and Muñoz, who will discuss their work and collaborative practice exploring issues of power, labor and transnational feminism.
Tickets are available here.
PhxArt Family Funday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30
Enjoy free Museum admission all day from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., including access to special-engagement exhibitions Juan Francisco Elso: Por América and MOVE: The Modern Cut of Geoffrey Beene. Beginning at noon, the museum will host live performances in the galleries, art making, demonstrations and hands-on experiences for visitors of all ages and abilities.
For music, there will be dance performances from BlakTinx; music by Julia Lougheed, inspired by Philip C. Curtis and the Landscapes of Arizona; a musical performance and workshop by Jaleo, inspired by Juan Francisco Elso: Por América and Reynier Leyva Novo: Methuselah; and music by DJ Big Rube.
There will also be live in-gallery sketching with Walter Hive in exhibition Fashioning Self: The Photography of Everyday Expression and a monarch butterfly drawing activity inspired by Reynier Leyva Novo: Methuselah.
And, after getting their heart rate up with all that dancing, guests can enjoy specialty food and beverage experiences with ARTenders, Churros Don Lencho and Island Boyz.
Object of the Month: Mountain Man by W. Herbert Dunton | 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, July 6, 20, 27
William Herbet “Buck” Dunton followed his passion west to paint scenic southwestern landscapes, cowboys, and hunters. Join Museum Docent John Engen to explore the precision and hints of drama showcased in the exhibition William Herbert “Buck” Dunton: A Mainer Goes West.
Weekly Virtual Mindfulness Sessions | Noon, Thursdays, July 6, 13, 20, 27
Scientific studies show the art of mindfulness can relieve anxiety, depression, pain and stress and actually change the way we feel, think, work and play by opening new pathways in the brain. Presented in collaboration with Hospice of the Valley, this free, 30-minute, at-home mindfulness session promotes living in the present. This session is hosted live on Zoom, a video-conference platform.
Lemon Art Research Library Book Club: Simple Verses by José Martí | 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15
Join librarian Jesse Lopez for the next installment of the Lemon Art Research Library Book Club featuring Simple Verses by José Martí, a selection inspired by special-engagement exhibition Juan Francisco Elso: Por América. Learn how the renowned Cuban poet influenced Elso by examining a bilingual edition of Martí’s most well-known poems.
Each of the above events are included with a general admission ticket except for the July 12 Cine Cubano ($8), the July 15 Artist Talk ($5) and July 19 awards presentation + Artist Talk ($5). All events are free for members.
For a full list of exhibitions on view now at Phoenix Art Museum, visit phxart.org/art/exhibitions. To see a complete event calendar, visit phxart.org/events.
