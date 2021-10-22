For those who wish to take in a vibrant sun setting over the Valley from the Prow, chat with a friend while lounging in the Cabaret or experience having Wright’s Garden Room to themselves — all with a drink in hand — a new happy hour program offers a beverage of choice and access to select spaces at Taliesin West.
With spaces varying per event and staff always present to answer any questions, guests will enjoy an intimate experience as they take in the stunning architecture of Wright’s famed winter home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.